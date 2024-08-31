Black Myth Wukong: Open Locked Prison Cells With Purple Seals

Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong introduces the Pagoda Realm. It’s a perilous area filled with cells and lurking enemies that make survival nearly impossible. You’ll also encounter a unique status effect that drains your health and turns the screen colorless. As you explore, you’ll notice some prison cells locked with purple seals in Black Myth Wukong. These contain hidden treasures and new spirit transformations.

How To Open Sealed Prison Cells With Purple Incantation

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To remove the purple locks or seal on the doors, you will need to find and defeat the Captain Lotus-Vision boss. This is not a story boss and you can miss it if you continue progressing and exiting the Pagoda Realm.

However, you can always come back here anytime during your playthrough. Just remember that you should not start the NG+ run, otherwise, you will not be able to get back here and will need to reach it by progressing the game till Chapter 3.

Captain Lotus-Vision Location

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You will need to reach first the Keeper’s Shrine called the Pagoda Realm – Upper Pagoda. This is a story-based Keeper’s Shrine that you will eventually reach as you try to escape this eerie area in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong.

Once you are in this Keeper’s Shrine, turn around and you will notice a purple-glowing at a distance in a dark room below. Jump down the cliff and you will trigger the Captain Lotus-Vision boss fight.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After defeating Captain Lotus-Vision, you will unlock all the locked cells with purple seals in the Pagoda Realm of Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong.

Defeating the Captain Lotus-Vision marks one of four Captains’ information for the Third Prince quest in Black Myth Wukong. Once you get all four Captain’s information, you can also unlock the Chu-Bai Spear in Black Myth Wukong, one of the best weapons for thrusting in the game.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

If you have already broken the purple locks, then I suggest you acquire the Ashen Slumber Transformation Spell found in the previously purple locked door on level 1 – right where you entered the Pagoda Realm.

That is everything you need to know about the Purple locks in Black Myth Wukong. Before you go, I recommend you do not miss reading how to access Chapter 4 secret Purple Cloud Mountain area, Best Spirit Transformations, and Order Of All The Bosses in Black Myth Wukong guides.

