Black Myth Wukong: Complete Fox Quest Guide

Black Myth Wukong has so many quests to complete, collect hidden rewards and transformation and the Fox quest is one of them. You get this quest after progressing the Chapter 3 to the mid-point and finding a corpse. In this guide, I have explained how to get and complete the Fox quest in Black Myth Wukong.

Where To Find the Fox Spirit

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To find the Fox, you will need to play the game and reach Chapter 3 in Black Myth Wukong. After that, you must reach the Valley of Ecstasy’s Forest of Felicity Keeper’s Shrine. Once you are there, to the left a corpse can be seen near the gate.

When you pass through the corpse for the first time, it will talk to you. Further interacting with the corpse will reveal that the Fox was killed by a monk who can be found nearby.

This triggers the Fox questline and gives you the ‘Snow Fox Brush’ item, which you can use anytime in the snowy region of Chapter 3 to transform into the Fox.

Starting the Fox Questline in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The Fox questline is a tale of revenge. You take the form of a murdered Fox who wants you to find the monk responsible for its death. However, the Fox does not give exact coordinates or pinpoints towards a location for you to go searching and give this monk a beatdown.

Therefore, you are left at your own devices to search for this mysterious monk, kill it, avenge it, and complete the Fox quest in Black Myth Wukong.

Finding Monk Who Killed The Fox

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

From the ‘Forest of Felicity’ Keeper’s Shrine, you will need to progress and reach a story boss called ‘Captain Kalpa-Wave’. This is the story boss who guards the entrance to a big end zone in Chapter 3.

After defeating the boss, you will find a Keeper’s Shrine and a lot of temples. Now, you will need to cross the first temple and then you will notice a series of stairs going up. Take this up and when you reach up, take the first left. This path will lead you downstairs and into a building.

Once you are inside this building, you will need to reach upstairs and take the wooden bridge that leads you to another temple. You will find the monk inside this temple.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

NOTE: To trigger the cutscene and reveal the monk as the ‘Non-Void’ boss fight encounter, you must enter this temple in the Fox transformation. This is easily done by selecting the ‘Snow Fox Brush’ found in your inventory.

After you have triggered the boss fight, the next step involves defeating the ‘Non-Void’ boss. You need to be of a decent level, wearing some of the best armor sets, and equipped with the best weapons to be able to beat the boss.

Fox Questline Reward

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you are done avenging the death of the Fox, return to the corpse you interacted with the first time near the Valley of Ecstasy’s Forest of Felicity Keeper’s Shrine. Interacting with the corpse after defeating the ‘Non-Void’ boss will give you the ‘Snow Fox Brush’ Curios accessory, which increases the transformation time.

This action also completes the Fox quest in Black Myth Wukong. However, you will no longer be able to use the Fox form after completing this questline.

