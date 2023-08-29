Black Ops 3 Servers: Are They Still up & Can You Still Play Multiplayer?

Black Ops 3 is one of the most beloved entries in the entire franchise. A classic Treyarch title through and through, many remember it as the shining example from Call of Duty’s jetpack era thanks to a brilliant campaign, an unbelievably imaginative take on Zombies, and arguably the most well-balanced multiplayer system in a CoD title.

All of those factors cause players to come running back to it regularly, and if you’re wondering if you can still jump into a Fringe TDM game (or run that Shadows of Evil Easter Egg for old-time sake), then we’ve got good news for you. Grab your controller (or Mouse and Keyboard, if that’s how you get down) and prepare to relive the high-speed glory days.

Related: All Call of Duty games in order

Black Ops 3 Servers Status: BO3 Multiplayer & Zombies

Image via Treyarch

Yes, Black Ops 3’s servers are up and running, and that won’t change any time soon. Like any game, it will experience temporary server problems from time to time, but Treyarch is still a long way out from closing down the online features of the 2015 gem. Everything that you remember playing back in the day is still active, although it’s worth noting that regional servers will have varying levels of activity, so anyone playing on a smaller host server may be waiting for matches longer than others.

While the series may have moved on from BO3’s brand of gameplay – Specialists, Jetpacks, and heavily futuristic killstreaks – it still stands the test of time. Zombies mode is the area where the game stands apart from the crowd, as Black Ops 4 and Cold War never quite reached the same heights as their predecessor. Anyone who’s considering picking it back up would be well served by taking to Revelations or Der Eisendrache for a quick round of pure, weapons-grade nostalgia.