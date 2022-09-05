How to create the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Origins Ice Staff: Code, How to Upgrade, and more

Building an elemental staff in the Origins Zombies map in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will require you to complete quite a few steps. These require quite a bit of work to get done, but you will have an exponentially powerful weapon in your hands that can take out multiple zombies, as well as the boss Panzersoldats that regularly drop into the game. Here is how you can make the Ice Staff in Origins in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Get the Gramophone and Record

When you begin Origins, your first steps to making the Ice Staff include grabbing a Shovel, building up points, and collecting the Gramophone and Record. You can grab one of two Shovels from the spawn room, but others will appear around the map in random spots if your teammates get them first. The Gramophone is located in the Excavation Site on the floor below Pack-a-Punch. The Record has three spots it can spawn:

Between the machinery next to the Excavation Site sign

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the wheelbarrow next to Pack-a-Punch

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the Excavation Site on a wall near the path to the Church

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the Gramophone and Record, place them on the table in the dig site, and the path to the staff room downstairs will open. When it’s done, pick up the Gramophone.

How to build the Ice Staff in Origins

Now it’s time to begin gathering the Ice Record, Ice Crystal, and Ice Staff parts. First, the Record can be found in the Tank Station next to Generator 2. Here are the three spots it can be:

On the table when you enter the building

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the shelf next to Mystery Box

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the shelf near the back door

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the Record, make your way to the tunnel designated for the Ice Staff behind the Church. It is across from the lot for Generator 6. Go down and place the Gramophone to create a portal to The Crazy Place. A blue pedestal will rise when inside, allowing you to get the Ice Crystal. Go back to the main map when done.

To get the Ice Staff parts, you need to interact with dig sites that appear randomly around the map if you have a Shovel when it is snowing. The weather can change between rounds to clear, rainy, or a mix, and it can take several rounds to get back to snowy, so be sure you take advantage of the snow round when you have it. It doesn’t matter what part of the map you are on, but the top part most commonly appears in the Church area, the middle around the Generators 4 and 5 locations, and the bottom in No Man’s Land between Generators 2 and 3.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have all three staff parts, it is time to build the Ice Staff. Go to the bottom of the Excavation Site and interact with the blue altar.

How to upgrade the Ice Staff in Origins

When you have the Ice Staff, it has a pretty simple frosty burst that is a little disappointing for damage output. The shot does spread and can hit multiple enemies, but in this base form, we personally recommend the other staves. With that in mind, you will want to upgrade it to its much more powerful form, Ull’s Arrow.

Return to The Crazy Place, and you will see a row of tiles above the teleporter location. There is also a blue stone that shows a particular symbol. You need to line that up with the chart below and shoot the correct tile symbol in order. Each game will have a random order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Image via MrROFLWaffles on YouTube

If you mess up, you will have to start over but won’t be forced to advance a round or deal with any other penalty. If you are playing with teammates, have them run the last zombie around to take away any stress while you do this. In solo, you can pause while looking at the symbols and take a glance at which one you should hit. You will hear Samantha talk when all symbols are turned around and can continue to the next step.

Now there are three tombstones around the map with a white glow to them that you need to freeze with the Ice Staff and then shoot with a bullet-based gun (no Ray Gun) after that glow disappears. They are in the following locations:

Outside the giant robot footprint behind Juggernog

Screenshot by Gamepur

When facing the Juggernog machine, turn right and go to the giant robot footprint between you and the Excavation Site

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the Tank Station by Generator 2, to the left of the downed giant robot hand

Screenshot by Gamepur

When all three gravestones are destroyed, you will hear Samantha again. Return to the bottom of the Excavation Site, and there will be a blue orb floating beneath the rings above the staff altars. You need to go around and flip the switches on the consoles here so that the rings all have blue lights on them. Shoot the orb with the Ice Staff, and it will fly into the ceiling after a few seconds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now return to The Crazy Place and put the Ice Staff on the pedestal that you got the Ice Crystal from earlier. You will want a decent secondary gun, perks, and Zombie Shield to protect yourself in here while you kill zombies to charge up the staff. When the staff inventory appears, you are done. Just be careful not to trap yourself with the changing walls here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have the upgraded Ice Staff, you can charge its shot to send out a blast of ice that will freeze enemies and is pretty lethal against Panzersoldats. This form of the Ice Staff is much better and more comparable to the usefulness of the other staves. If you use the d-pad, you can also turn your staff around, fire a shot at downed teammates, and instantly revive them from a distance.