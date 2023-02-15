Blox Fruits Bomb Fruit guide – uses, how to obtain, and moveset

One of the key features of Blox Fruits is the ability to obtain different types of fruits, which grant you unique abilities and powers. One such fruit is the Bomb Fruit, which underwent a revamp in update 17.3. This guide covers if you should consider Bomb Fruit, how to get it, and its moveset.

Is Bomb Fruit good in Blox Fruits?

Bomb Fruit can be a viable option for players looking for an affordable and fun fruit in Blox Fruits. With all of its moves having AOE and some of them capable of breaking destructible objects, the fruit can be useful for clearing out enemies and obstacles. The Targeted Bomb move’s decent range and the fact that the Self Destruct, Land Mines, and Targeted Bomb moves deal more damage when held down also add to the fruit’s effectiveness in combat.

However, Bomb Fruit does have its drawbacks, including its slow casting moves compared to other fruits and its lack of value in trading. Additionally, it may not be the best choice for players who rely on long-range combat or require good mobility in their playstyle, as the fruit can be easy to dodge, and the Self Destruct move can drain the player’s HP.

Bomb Fruit can be a decent choice for new players or those looking for an affordable option, but it may not be the best fit for all playstyles and situations.

How to get the Bomb Fruit in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Blox Fruits, the Bomb Fruit has a stock chance of 24%, and you can purchase it for 80,000 Beli or 220 Robux from the Blox Fruit Dealer. Additionally, its spawn chance is 14%, which refers to the likelihood of the fruit appearing at any given spawn location.

Bomb Fruit moveset

Below are all the moves for the Bomb Fruit in Blox Fruits with their required mastery levels.