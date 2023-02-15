Blox Fruits Sand Fruit guide – is it good, how to obtain, and awakening

The Sand Fruit is one of the Elemental-type fruits in Blox Fruits and is a popular choice among players due to its unique abilities and good damage output. But is it really worth investing in? This guide will take a closer look at the Sand Fruit, its strengths and weaknesses, and how you can obtain it. Additionally, we’ll also discuss the awakening cost and what advantages it brings to the table.

Is Sand Fruit good in Blox Fruits?

Sand Fruit is a popular choice among players in Blox Fruits. Its effectiveness in the game depends on whether it is awakened or unawakened. Unawakened Sand has some stuns, but its ground-based moveset and mid-damage make it an unreliable choice for PvP. However, it can be useful for grinding if you are a low-level player. On the other hand, awakened Sand is considered to be one of the best fruits for PvP and bounty hunting, with its excellent hitboxes, damage, speed, stun, and versatility.

One of the main advantages of Sand Fruit is its good combo potential, making it a good choice for players who like using swords or guns. The fruit’s stuns and high damage also makes it effective in boss fights. Additionally, as a Logia fruit, Sand Fruit players have elemental immunity from NPCs. Awakened Sand is particularly good for air battles, and its moves are not limited to the ground, except for the Desert Blade move.

Despite its advantages, Sand Fruit also has some drawbacks. It takes doubled damage in water unless the player is using Shark V2 or V3 Race. Unawakened Sand has slow moves with high end-lag, and its Sand Coffin move attacks only one target, potentially leaving the player vulnerable to attacks from other players. Awakened Sand’s Sand Coffin move also stuns the user for 1.8 seconds if landed, making it harder to combo from a distance and vulnerable when fighting teamers.

Overall, Sand Fruit is a good and balanced fruit for PvP and bounty hunting when awakened, with decent grinding potential. Its versatility and ability to combo well make it a popular choice among players, but it also requires careful timing and strategy to maximize its effectiveness.

How to get the Sand Fruit in Blox Fruits

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Sand Fruit in Blox Fruits, you can purchase it for either 420,000 Beli or 850 Robux from the Blox Fruit Dealer, with a 15% chance of it appearing on the stock. It can also be obtained from the Dealer’s Cousin and has a 3% spawn rate.

Sand Fruit awakening moveset and their cost

Here are all awakened moves and their cost for the Sand Fruit in Blox Fruits with a total of 14,500 Fragments.