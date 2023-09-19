Bluey The Videogame: Release Date, Trailers & Gameplay Details

Bluey is a beloved children’s television show that’s taken the world by storm. It’s well known for having humor both children and adults can appreciate, shining a new light on everyday parenting situations as well as the experiences children have growing up in today’s society.

Every time a new episode of Bluey drops, the parenting world goes wild. With Bluey the Videogame, entire families are eagerly anticipating the first title that will allow them to dive deep into the world of Bluey alongside their friends and family. In this article, we’ve outlined everything fans need to know about the game so they can jump in on release day on the platform of their choice.

Related: The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Games for Kids

Image via Outright Games

Bluey the Videogame will be released on November 17, 2023. This date was announced in September 2023 alongside the first trailer for the game.

With such a late release date in the year, the game is perfect for parents looking for a Christmas present for their children. It even gives them time to play the game through and make sure they’re happy for their children to try it out.

What do You do in Bluey the Videogame

Image via Outright Games

Bluey the Videogame is a classic children’s game in which players take on small platforming challenges, collect items, and solve puzzles. The gameplay is all set in the same 2D perspective as the TV show so that the illusion of being immersed in the world of Bluey is never broken.

The levels in the game appear to be based on episodes of the TV show, but with a few twists to help make the links between them more coherent. For example, at one point Bluey and her family are jumping down to the creek, while for the rest of their day they’ll be visiting Grandpa and heading to the beach.

For those who want to play with others, the game features multiplayer with up to four players. This means peopel can control Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli), and Dad (Bandit), through a variety of levels that follow siilar events to the TV show. It’s the perfect couch co-op title for families to dig into together.

Is Bluey the Videogame Safe for Children

Image via Outright Games

At the time of writing, we’ve not been able to try Bluey the Videogame to verify if it’s completely safe for children. However, based on the gameplay shown in trailers, it looks like developer Ludo Studio has built a game designed for young children.

The mechanics appear to be simple, requiring players to jump from point to point, collect items, and solve puzzles. We’ve seen nothing untoward in any of the marketing material so far and would be shocked if a game based on an insanely popular children’s TV show was designed for anyone other than that TV show’s target audience, children.

What Platforms is Bluey the Videogame Available for

Image via Outright Games

Bluey the Videogame is available for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The game is coming to as many platforms as possible so that as many people as possible can enjoy it. Regardless of whether a fan owns the latest console or a more basic one, they should be bale to pick up the game and try it out.

Where to Buy Bluey the Videogame

Image via Outright Games

Bluey the Videogame is availble from all video game retail stores. In the UK, fans can try Amazon or the main videogame store for the region GAME. In the US, we’ve no doubt that almost every videogame retailer will stock Bluey, but Amazon is probably the best place to look for a guaranteed purchase.

All Trailers for Bluey the Videogame

Below, we’ve listed all the trailers ever shown for Bluey the Videogame, so fans and parents of fans can get an idea of what the gameplay is like.

The first ever trailer for the game showed off the different platforms the game would be on, as well as the three-part adventure players will go on in the story.