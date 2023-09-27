Brawlhalla promo codes (September 2023)

Brawhalla is a 2D fighting game in which the goal is to knock the opponent off stage by using various gadgets, weapons, and more. While it requires skills to become the winner, using suitable weapons and character is crucial too. So, to help you perform better in the game, we have listed down the latest working promo codes that you can redeem to get free in-game items.

How to redeem promo codes in Brawlhalla

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copy the promo code from the list above. Open Brawlhalla and go to the Store section. Scroll down and click on Redeem Code and paste the code there. Press the Enter button to claim the reward.

Brawlhalla Promo Codes

Some of the Brawlhalla promo codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Promo Codes

GQTG6J-BB8CJZ

X1RHS4-9GF2KB

Brawlhalla Twitter Codes

To redeem the Twitter Codes, you will have to click on the link below and follow the instruction. Also, follow the official Twitter esports handle of Brawlhalla. Then, you will be given a unique promo code that you can redeem.

Sword of Raven Skin : https://woobox.com/fz6nzj

: https://woobox.com/fz6nzj Raven’s Talon Scythe Skin: https://gleam.io/rCiVT/brawlhalla-free-scythe

Expired Promo Codes

XN1RRJ-Q8PJVX

Also Read: Roblox Sled Simulator codes