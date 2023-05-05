Breath of the Wild – All Sheikah Slate Runes & How to Get Them

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an open-world game where players can explore Hyrule’s vast and beautiful land. The game provides players with various abilities to help them traverse and solve puzzles. However, one of the most critical tools in the game is the Sheikah Slate, which players obtain early on. The Sheikah Slate is a multipurpose tool that can be upgraded with various runes throughout the game.

What are Sheikah Slate Runes in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

The runes available for the Sheikah Slate provide players with special abilities such as moving metal objects, stopping time, creating a column of ice on the water, capturing images, and summoning the Master Cycle Zero. These runes are obtained by completing various shrine quests and side missions.

All Sheikah Slate Runes

Magnesis

The Magnesis rune is obtained by completing the Oman Au Shrine quest. This rune allows players to use magnetic energy to manipulate metal objects at a distance. This is helpful when moving objects to solve puzzles or creating paths to traverse challenging terrain.

Remote Bombs

The Remote Bombs rune is obtained by completing the Ja Baij Shrine quest. With this rune, players can detonate explosive bombs by remote control. These bombs can be used to damage enemies or destroy objects. After upgrading the rune to Remote Bombs+, the bombs will have more power and recharge faster.

Stasis

The Stasis rune is obtained by completing the Owa Daim Shrine quest. This rune allows players to paralyze mechanisms and objects. The objects will accumulate kinetic energy when hit while they are paralyzed and release it when the effect wears off. After upgrading the rune to Stasis+, players can also paralyze evil beings.

Cryonis

The Cryonis rune is obtained by completing the Keh Namut Shrine quest. This rune creates a column of ice on water that players can use as a step or barrier. Players can also use the rune on an ice column to break it.

Camera

The Camera rune is obtained by completing Hatelia’s Laboratory quest. This rune allows players to capture an image of their surroundings. The photos taken are saved in the album and are automatically recorded in the Hylian encyclopedia.

Master Cycle Zero

The Master Cycle Zero rune is obtained by completing the Final Trial from The Champions DLC. With this rune, players can summon Master Cycle Zero. Putting materials in the tank will be converted into energy to make it work. Players can make it appear whenever they want, except in certain places.

Amiibo

Finally, the amiibo rune is obtained by entering the game settings and activating the “use amiibo” option. With this rune, players can use an amiibo to summon items. It is unknown what will appear when using this rune, and players can only use the same amiibo once a day.