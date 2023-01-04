Tons of Zelda series amiibo are getting reprinted for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You have a second chance to get some in-demand Zelda toys.
Fans have discovered several Amiibo for the Legend of Zelda series are re-listed on a French e-commerce website called Fnac. The re-listing shows that the Amiibo will arrive at the store in March, which will correspond with the May 12 launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has yet to officially announce a re-release for the Zelda Amiibo, but it would make sense for the company to re-release the Amiibo line-up just in time for the next big Zelda title.
Fnac is a french conglomerate that sells anything from phones and video games to comforters and backpacks. While the listing in Fnac could be a mistake, if it turns out the Zelda Amiibo are arriving next month in France, fans can expect a re-release in the States and other parts of the world around the same time. The Amiibo listed on Fnac are listed below:
- Majora’s Mask Link
- Twilight Princess Wolf Link
- Breath of the Wild Rider Link
- Breath of the Wild Archer Link
- Ocarina of Time Link
- Twilight Princess Link
- Pixel Link
- Breath of the Wild Guardian
- Wind Waker Toon Link
- Skyward Sword Link
- Breath of the Wild Princess Zelda
- Wind Waker Toon Zelda
- Breath of the Wild Bokoblin
- Link’s Awakening
- Super Smash Bros. Princess Zelda
These are only the Amiibo listed on Fnac, other Zelda Amiibo may also get a re-release, including the original Super Smash Bros. Link Amiibo. Amiibo are figures released by Nintendo that fans can scan onto their console to receive an exclusive feature in a game. The Legend of Zelda Amiibo are some of the best Amiibo Nintendo has ever released, so it is gratifying to see fans get a second chance with some of the hard-to-find Amiibo from the franchise. Scanning a Zelda Amiibo in Breath of the Wild gave fans bonus accessories, with the Wolf Link Amiibo summoning a wolf in the game to help players on their quest.