Tons of Zelda series amiibo are getting reprinted for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fans have discovered several Amiibo for the Legend of Zelda series are re-listed on a French e-commerce website called Fnac. The re-listing shows that the Amiibo will arrive at the store in March, which will correspond with the May 12 launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo has yet to officially announce a re-release for the Zelda Amiibo, but it would make sense for the company to re-release the Amiibo line-up just in time for the next big Zelda title.

Fnac is a french conglomerate that sells anything from phones and video games to comforters and backpacks. While the listing in Fnac could be a mistake, if it turns out the Zelda Amiibo are arriving next month in France, fans can expect a re-release in the States and other parts of the world around the same time. The Amiibo listed on Fnac are listed below:

Majora’s Mask Link

Twilight Princess Wolf Link

Breath of the Wild Rider Link

Breath of the Wild Archer Link

Ocarina of Time Link

Twilight Princess Link

Pixel Link

Breath of the Wild Guardian

Wind Waker Toon Link

Skyward Sword Link

Breath of the Wild Princess Zelda

Wind Waker Toon Zelda

Breath of the Wild Bokoblin

Link’s Awakening

Super Smash Bros. Princess Zelda

These are only the Amiibo listed on Fnac, other Zelda Amiibo may also get a re-release, including the original Super Smash Bros. Link Amiibo. Amiibo are figures released by Nintendo that fans can scan onto their console to receive an exclusive feature in a game. The Legend of Zelda Amiibo are some of the best Amiibo Nintendo has ever released, so it is gratifying to see fans get a second chance with some of the hard-to-find Amiibo from the franchise. Scanning a Zelda Amiibo in Breath of the Wild gave fans bonus accessories, with the Wolf Link Amiibo summoning a wolf in the game to help players on their quest.