Where To Find Brutes & How To Defeat Them In LEGO Fortnite

Just because LEGO Fortnite lies heavily on the crafting side, that doesn’t mean you can completely overlook the survival mechanics. One of the hardest enemies to survive in this game is those giant Brutes.

Brutes are the LEGO Fortnite equivalent of Minecraft Golems but deadlier. You probably ran into your first Brute when you were just a freshman in this survival game trying to collect some basic wood and granite. These enemies are not only massive in size but also pack a mighty punch in battle. They can pretty much send you back to your spawning point with just one hit. However, just like with all other hostile mobs in LEGO Fortnite, Brutes have a weakness. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find and defeat Brutes in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brutes, for all their might, are beach bums. To find a Brute in LEGO Fortnite, head straight to the sandy shores of The Grasslands, keeping a keen eye on your mini-map for the telltale signs of a looming brute.

This doesn’t include the Desert biome. That’s not where Brutes spawn in LEGO Fortnite. The beach was all the way to the east on my map, but because the worlds are procedurally generated, it could be different for you.

How to Beat Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ve spotted a LEGO Fortnite Brute on the beach, and it’s time to dance. Equip yourself wisely, gather your crew, and tackle these beach-loving behemoths from a safe distance.

Craft or get at least Tier 2 gear, especially green armor and a crossbow. Throw on a defensive charm and health charm for good measure. Top it off with a Tier 3 shield — you’ll need it. Last, but by no means less important, load up on high-tier food, grilled meat preferably, to keep those hearts pumping.

When you find a Brute in LEGO Fortnite, make sure to keep your distance. With your Tier 2 or 3 bow, rain arrows on them from afar. A frontal assault is a one-way ticket to a blocky defeat.

Maintain distance; Brutes may be big, but so are your advantages when you attack from afar. Keep pelting it with arrows until victory is yours.

If you can grab a team of friends, even better. Strength in numbers is your best bet. Watch the Brute’s attack patterns and dodge like your LEGO life depends on it.

Don’t forget to celebrate with the Banana emote — you’ve just taken down a Lego Fortnite giant.