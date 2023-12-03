Fortnite Players Scramble to Claim Free Limited-Use Banana Emote Code

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground is well underway, and players are flocking to the game on their preferred platforms to jump in and enjoy all the new features it has to offer. However, a free banana Emote is causing a stir, and players can’t wait to get it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground was released earlier today, and the reception has been unprecedented. So many players have been jumping onto the game’s servers that, as we write, we’re currently waiting in a 30-minute queue to get in. While players wait to eliminate each other in battle royale matches, they’re all talking about the Nanner Ringer Emote, a new free Emote that’s only available via a limited-use code.

Players are Rushing to Use the Fortnite Banana Emote Code Before it’s Gone

After the slew of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground leaks that came after the final showing of The Big Bang Event, players settled into a pattern of waiting to play the game in a queue and then playing it before heading back to the queue again. Now, though, as leakers go through the deepest files in the game’s code, a limited-use banana Emote code is stressing players out as they frantically try to claim it before it’s gone.

Code: BANANNANANANA (Redeem it on Fortnite's website) pic.twitter.com/hXcbr6ETUC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2023

Reliable Fortnite leaker HypeX shared the code on Twitter earlier today. It’s limited to 25 million uses and grants all players who claim it the Rare Nanner Ringer Emote. This will be one of the many Emotes that goes on to become a relic because of its limited availability, so players are clamoring for a chance to get it.

Fans can hardly wait to get their hands on the Emote. “LETS GOGOGOGOG.” They’re even replying to HypeX with screenshots of the Emote on their account to thank them and show other players that it’s real.

We managed to redeem the code while waiting to get into the game. It’ll go nicely with our Competitor’s Time Brella, which is now also an in-game item that can no longer be earned by the millions of Fortnite players invading the map to grab as many rewards from the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass as possible.

How to Get the Banana Emote Nanner Ringer in Fortnite

To get the Nanner Ringer Emote in Fortnite, players must type in the code “BANANNANANANA” on the Fortnite code redemption website whilst logged into their account. While 25 million uses might seem like a lot, almost half that number of people joined a single showing of The Big Bang Event yesterday, and over 44 million fans in total played the Fortnite OG Season.