Is LEGO Fortnite Permanent?

LEGO Fortnite is an amazing game mode that gives players a unique world where they can build and craft from day to night with their favorite tiny plastic bricks. However, it feels too good to be true, almost as if LEGO Fortnite isn’t a permanent addition.

Fortnite has grown to be much more than its Battle Royale and Save the World modes. Now, it also comprises Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite, a game mode that seems to be the most popular in the ecosystem. However, Fortnite is a live service game where events come and go after a matter of weeks. But LEGO Fortnite is different, and it’s here to stay for a very long time.

Is LEGO Fortnite a Permanent Game Mode in Fortnite?

Yes, LEGO Fortnite is a permanent game mode that won’t be removed from Fortnite. Epic Games confirmed this soon after its launch on the official Fortnite Twitter account. It explained how it had seen a lot of conversations around the new game mode, as well as Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing, being limited time modes.

Howdy, friends 🤠 seeing some chatter around our newly launched games and people worried that they may not stick around. To clarify: these are brand new games entirely—not LTM’s.



These are more than just new game modes; they are entirely new games within Fortnite. This means they’ll be updated with new content over time, as Fortnite is. We’d expect to see more adventure levels added to LEGO Fortnite specifically, giving players new village levels to work through, more items to craft, and new biomes to explore.

When Will LEGO Fortnite be Updated?

It’s unclear when LEGO Fortnite will be updated with new content at the time of writing. While Epic Games has made it clear the plan is to bring new elements to the game in the future, it’s provided no timeline for when that will happen.

However, Epic Games is usually quite efficient at turning around updates when errors kick off in Fortnite, so we’d expect to see something new in LEGO Fortnite within the next month or so. Prominent Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has shared what they believe will be new content for the game in the near future, but it’s hard to say when it will arrive.

Reminder that with all of the new games in Fortnite, each game will feature more and more stuff with each update.



Fortnite Festival is working on stuff such as new stages you play on, new artists, new songs, instrument controller support, and more



LEGO Fortnite is working on… pic.twitter.com/IOSUuDagcH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 11, 2023

They say that Epic Games is working on new adventures for players to engage with, which makes sense given how engrossing the crafting and survival elements are. Other upcoming features they say they’ve heard about include Impulse Grenades and Stink Bombs. They also say that new outfits are on the way, which could indicate that new skins or styles will be given a LEGO look in the future.