BTS Island: In the SEOM codes (January 2023)

Ever wanted to take control of different BTS members and help them build an island to relax? If yes, BTS Island: In the SEOM is an amazing game for you. You need to help BTS solve 3-match puzzles, and doing so will help you earn the in-game currency to unlock more fun things.

One of the most popular features of BTS Island: In the SEOM is the ability to redeem codes for in-game rewards. You can use these codes to unlock special items, currency, and other bonuses. This article will list all codes and provide information about redeeming and obtaining codes for BTS Island: In the SEOM.

All BTS Island: In the SEOM Codes List

BTS Island: In the SEOM Codes (Working)

There are no active codes for BTS Island: In the SEOM as of writing this.

BTS Island: In the SEOM Codes (Expired)

JACKINTHEBOX

BTSISLAND100DAYS

SEOMHalfAnniv

TheAstronaut

PROOFSEOM

30daysAnniv

INDIGO

BTSISLANDWITHARMY

YetToComelnBUSAN

How to redeem codes in BTS Island: In the SEOM

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the steps below to redeem BTS Island: In the SEOM codes.

Launch BTS Island: In the SEOM on your device.

Tap on the “Settings” button in the top right corner.

Select “Coupon” or go to this link.

Enter your UID and the code you wish to redeem.

Press the “Use” button, and you will get the rewards.

How can you get more BTS Island: In the SEOM codes?

You can get more BTS Island: In the SEOM codes by following the game’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. The developers often release new codes on these platforms, so be sure to keep an eye out for any updates regarding new codes.

Why are my BTS Island: In the SEOM codes not working?

If your BTS Island: In the SEOM codes are not working, it is likely that they have expired or you are making a typo when entering them. Make sure to double-check the spelling of the code and try redeeming it again. It’s best to copy the working codes from above.

How to get your UID in BTS Island: In the SEOM

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the steps below to get your UID in BTS Island: In the SEOM.

Launch BTS Island: In the SEOM on your device.

Click on the “Settings” button on the top right corner of your screen.

Your UID is at the bottom of the Setting menu.

Tap the “Copy” button to copy your UID to the clipboard.

What is BTS Island: In the SEOM?

BTS Island: In the SEOM is a well-known mobile game based on the popular K-pop group BTS. The game allows players to explore and build a virtual island and complete various tasks and challenges, all while listening to good music. The developers claim that BTS helped to develop this game from the ground up, making it a must-play for all BTS fans.