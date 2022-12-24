Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes (December 2022)

Roblox Flying Race Clicker is like most click simulator racing games, but here you fly to race. Before the race, you need to click with your mouse and earn clicks that later help you go faster in the race. During the race, you get wins that you can use to purchase various pets and gadgets to make the game easier.

Roblox Flying Race Clicker might be a little daunting when you start. But there are some working codes to help you get quick headstarts in the game. The codes can help you get free wins and luck and win boosts. If you efficiently use these codes, you can make a lot out of them.

All Roblox Flying Race Clicker Codes List

Roblox Flying Race Clicker Codes (Working)

WELCOME — Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck

— Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck Merry Christmas — Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck

— Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck 10K — Reward: 50 wins, 2x wins boost and 2x luck

— Reward: 50 wins, 2x wins boost and 2x luck Rainbow — Reward: 3x luck

Roblox Flying Race Clicker Codes (Expired)

CRYSTAL — Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck

— Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck 200Like — Reward: 2x wins boost and 2x luck

How to redeem codes in Roblox Flying Race Clicker

To redeem the working Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Flying Race Clicker on your device.

Click on the codes button on the right side of your screen.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and hit redeem to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes?

To get more Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes, you can keep an eye on the game’s description on Roblox. The developers constantly update it with new working codes. You can also join the game’s official Discord server, where you can look or ask others for new working codes.

Why are my Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes not working?

There are mainly two reasons why Roblox Flying Race Clicker codes are not working. Firstly, you might be entering the code wrong. To avoid that, copy the code from above. Secondly, a specific code might have expired because the developers updated the game with new code(s).

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Flying Race Clicker?

If codes are not enough for you, you can use another method to get some freebies. In that method, you need to like Roblox Flying Race Clicker and join its group on Roblox. Once you do that, head towards the treasure chest in front of the main lobby and open it to collect the rewards.

What is Roblox Flying Race Clicker?

Roblox Flying Race Clicker is one of the simpler games on Roblox. It’s a racing game where you need to fly faster than others. To do that, you need to earn clicks before the race starts. When you race, you will earn wins that you use to buy pets that help you get more clicks fast.