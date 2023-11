Bugs in Coral Island: All Insects & How to Catch Them

Early on in Coral Island, you’ll be swamped with various tasks. There is so much to do, in fact, that I got hooked on different mechanics and barely squeezed in time for bug-catching in the early game.

Whenever you get around to it, you’ll notice it’s not as simple as it looks. For one, bugs keep darting away from me. Plus, I never seem to be able to catch the bugs I’m actually looking for since they all apparently have a fixed set of conditions to spawn. It also doesn’t help that I couldn’t find any machine that would let me turn my bugs into a more artisanal profit. Nonetheless, to complete the Lake Temple offerings, you’ll want to learn where you can find every bug in Coral Island.

How Bug Catching Works in Coral Island

Bug catching in Coral Island requires a Net, which Sunny and Eleanor will hand you on Day 3 of Spring. This enables you to catch all sorts of moths, caterpillars, and worms all over the island.

However, much like fishing comes with its own minigame, but catching has its own sets of complexities: to catch a bug, it’s better not to alert them. Sure, you’ll get away with quick movements with more common bugs like the fly. However, rarer insects will either fly or squirm away from you as soon as they spot you.

Your Bug Net can be upgraded in exchange for Ore Kelp, whether that’s Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Osmium, and a bit of wood at Sunny’s Beach Shack.

All Spring Bugs in Coral Island

Image Spring Bug Weather Time of the Day Location Ghost mantis Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Forest Leaf beetle Sunny

Windy Any Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Deep Forest Luna moth Sunny

Windy Any Town, Forest

Deep Forest Magnolia green jumper Rainy

Stormy Any Lake

Forest Pine sphinx Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Town

Lookout

Beach Puss moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Lake

Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring Snail Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Vineyard

Forest Striped garden caterpillar Sunny

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Hot Spring Wasp Sunny Any Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Cecropia caterpillar Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane, Lake, Lookout, Forest, Vineyard Centipede Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Beach

Woodlands

Town

Forest

Vineyard Cricket Sunny

Rainy

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Lookout

Vineyard

Forest Firefly Sunny Evening

Night Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands

Forest

Deep Forest Hickory horned devil Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Woodlands

Lookout

Forest Moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Town

Vineyard

Hot Spring Polyphemus moth Rainy

Stormy

Windy Evening

Night Beach

Town

Lookout Scarites beetle Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Woodlands

Vineyard

Forest Widow spider Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Beach

Woodlands

Town

Lookout Assam silk moth Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lookout

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Fly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

Dump Harpalus beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Town

Lookout

Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring Lady beetle Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Town, Lookout

Hot Spring

Deep Forest Little wood satyr butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands Pipevine swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands

Forest Praying mantis Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Forest Red admiral Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Forest

Vineyard Spicebush swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Woodlands Tiger beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Lookout

Town Tiger swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Woodlands

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Yucca moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Beach

Town

Hot Spring

All Summer Bugs in Coral Island

Image Summer Bug Weather Time of Day Location Ghost mantis Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Forest Puss moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Lake

Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring Violin beetle Sunny

Windy Any Woodlands

Forest

Vineyard Crowned hairstreak butterfly Sunny Any Beach

Forest Soldier beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

Hot Spring Maple leafcutter moth Sunny

Rainy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands Snail Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Vineyard

Forest Wasp Sunny Any Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Magnolia green jumper Rainy

Stormy Any Lake

Forest Pine sphinx Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Town

Lookout

Beach Luna moth Sunny

Windy Any Town

Forest

Deep Forest Striped garden caterpillar Sunny

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Hot Spring Saddleback Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Beach

Lookout

Forest Gulf fritillary Sunny

Rainy

Storm

Windy Any Garden Lane

Woodlands

Lookout

Vineyard Polyphemus moth Rainy

Stormy

Windy Evening

Night Beach

Town

Lookout Firefly Sunny Evening

Night Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands

Forest

Deep Forest Wolf spider Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Evening

Night Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring Scarites beetle Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Woodlands

Vineyard

Forest Cecropia caterpillar Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Lake

Lookout

Forest

Vineyard Man-faced stink bug Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Lookout

Forest

Deep Forest Cricket Sunny

Rainy

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Lookout

Vineyard

Forest Centipede Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Beach

Woodlands

Town

Forest

Vineyard Moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Town

Vineyard

Hot Spring Hickory horned devil Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Woodlands

Lookout

Forest Pipevine swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands

Forest Little wood satyr butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands Yucca moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Beach

Town

Hot Spring Lady beetle Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Town

Lookout

Hot Spring

Deep Forest Orchid mantis Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Forest

Deep Forest Fly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

Dump Blue morpho butterfly Windy Morning

Afternoon Lake

Forest Dragonfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Beach

Lake

Town Tiger swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Woodlands

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Western tiger swallowtail Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Town

Hot Spring Red admiral Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Forest

Vineyard

All Fall Bugs in Coral Island

Image Fall Bug Weather Time of Day Location Ghost mantis Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Forest Violin beetle Sunny

Windy Any Woodlands

Forest

Vineyard Soldier beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

Hot Spring Grasshopper Any Any Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Forest Maple leafcutter moth Sunny

Rainy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands Snail Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Vineyard

Forest Wasp Sunny Any Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Pine sphinx Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Town

Lookout

Beach Luna moth Sunny

Windy Any Town

Forest

Deep Forest Striped garden caterpillar Sunny

Windy Any Garden Lane

Beach

Hot Spring Saddleback Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Beach

Lookout

Forest Gulf fritillary Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Any Garden Lane

Woodlands

Lookout

Vineyard Olivewing butterfly Sunny

Windy Any Lake

Woodlands

Forest

Deep Forest Widow spider Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Beach

Woodlands

Town

Lookout Rove beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Vineyard Tarantula Sunny Evening

Night Beach

Town Atlas moth Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Forest Ground beetle Any Evening

Night Garden Lane

Lake

Town

Lookout

Vineyard Man-faced stink bug Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Lookout

Forest

Deep Forest Centipede Sunny

Windy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Beach

Woodlands

Town

Forest

Vineyard Moth Sunny

Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Garden Lane

Town

Vineyard

Hot Spring Eastern black swallowtail Rainy

Stormy Evening

Night Beach

Lake

Lookout

Forest

Hot Spring Harpalus beetle Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Town

Lookout

Forest

Vineyard

Hot Spring Pipevine swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lake

Woodlands

Forest Lady beetle Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Town

Lookout

Hot Spring

Deep Forest Orchid mantis Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Forest

Deep Forest Fly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

Dump Assam silk moth Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Lookout

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Dragonfly Sunny

Rainy

Stormy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Beach

Lake

Town Praying mantis Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Forest Tiger swallowtail butterfly Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Woodlands

Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Janetta forester butterfly Sunny

Windy Morning

Afternoon Vineyard

Hot Spring

Forest Monarch caterpillar Sunny

Snowy

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Beach

Woodlands Red admiral Sunny

Rainy

Windy Morning

Afternoon Garden Lane

Forest

Vineyard Banded woollybear Sunny

Snowy

Windy

Blizzard Morning

Afternoon Lake

Woodlands

Town

Lookout

All Winter Bugs in Coral Island

