Lab Upgrades in Coral Island: All Equipment & Upgrades

Work smarter, not harder with Coral Island’s lab upgrades and equipment development.

Coral Island Lab Guide

Coral Island’s laboratory can be easily overlooked. I’m a diver, so I naturally understood that everything that had to do with Ling and the Lab had to do with the main questline to heal the oceans. Oh, how wrong I was.

As it turns out, taking advantage of the laboratory and everything it offers can completely change your gameplay, not only during the late game. With the lab and the stuff you can purchase and research there, you can make farming, taking care of animals, and even shopping much faster and easier. Of course, it won’t come for free or without any effort. How these upgrades are introduced to the gameplay isn’t straightforward, making the process even more confusing. In this guide, we’ll go over how the lab works in Coral Island, as well as every upgrade and equipment development you can research.

What Can You Do at the Lab in Coral Island?

Lab location Coral Island
In Coral Island’s laboratory, seeds and hay can be upgraded for higher-quality crops, flowers, trees, and animal produce. You can also develop equipment to automate watering, harvesting, and feeding. Turns out Ling has plenty of tricks up her sleeve that don’t involve diving.

It works: you unlock an upgrade/piece of equipment as you level up your town rank, head to the laboratory with the required resources and gold, and then wait one or two days until the results are ready.

  • If you’re upgrading seeds, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Sam.
  • If you’re upgrading hay, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Jack.
  • When equipment is developed, you’ll get a blueprint in your inventory to craft it.

All Lab Upgrades in Coral Island

lab upgrades coral island
All Seed Upgrades

Upgrade ImageUpgradeMaterials RequiredGold RequiredTime Until It’s Ready
Bronze Seeds5x Bronze Kelp Essence2000 2 days
Silver Seeds5x Silver Kelp Essence5000 2 days
Gold Seeds5x Gold Kelp Essence10000 2 days
Osmium Seeds5x Osmium Kelp Essence20000 2 days

All Plant Upgrades

Upgrade ImageUpgrade Materials RequiredGold RequiredTime Until It’s Ready
Bronze Plants6x Bronze Kelp Essence2000 2 days
Silver Plants6x Silver Kelp Essence5000 2 days
Gold Plants6x Gold Kelp Essence10000 2 days
Osmium Plants6x Osmium Kelp Essence20000 2 days

All Fruit Tree Upgrades

Upgrade ImageUpgrade Materials RequiredGold RequiredTime Until It’s Ready
Bronze Seeds7x Bronze Kelp Essence2000 2 days
Silver Seeds7x Silver Kelp Essence5000 2 days
Gold Seeds7x Gold Kelp Essence10000 2 days
Osmium Seeds7x Osmium Kelp Essence20000 2 days

All Hay Upgrades

Upgrade ImageUpgrade Materials RequiredGold RequiredTime Until It’s Ready
Bronze Seeds8x Bronze Kelp Essence20002 days
Silver Seeds8x Silver Kelp Essence50002 days
Gold Seeds8x Gold Kelp Essence100002 days
Osmium Seeds8x Osmium Kelp Essence200002 days

All Equipment Developments in Coral Island

all equipment lab coral island
Equipment ImageEquipmentWhat it doesMaterials RequiredGold RequiredHow to Unlock
Auto FertilizerAutomatically fertilizes nearby seeds when attached to a sprinkler.1x Battery
50x Scrap
5x Silver Kelp Essence		4000E
Auto SeedAutomatically plants seeds when attached to a sprinkler.2x Battery
40x Scrap
5x Gold Kelp Essence		4000E
Auto HarvestAutomatically harvests crops when attached to a sprinkler.4x Battery
40x Hardwood
5x Gold Kelp Essence		8000E
Auto S&FAutomatizes the entire farming process when attached to a sprinkler.5x Battery
50x Scrap
5x Osmium Kelp Essence		15000E
Temperature MachineKeeps animals warm.1x Battery
50x Scrap
2x Flame Essence
2x Water Essence		1500D
Auto FeederAutomatically feeds animals inside a coop or barn.2x Battery
1x Bronze Kelp Essence
20x Hay
100x Scrap		15000D
Auto PetterAutomatically pets animals inside a coop or barn.5x Battery
100x Scrap
5x Gold Kelp Essence
5x Cotton		15000D
Auto CollectorAutomatically collects animal produce inside a coop or barn.5x Battery
100x Scrap
5x Osmium Kelp Essence
20x Silver Ore		40000D
Sturdy ComputerOrder products from the shops from home.10x Battery
10x Silver Ingots
20x Bronze Ore
100x Scrap		40000D
Catching ComponentShows available bugs to catch.5x Battery
10x Osmium Ore
10x Gold Ore
5x Wind Essence		15000D
Fishing ComponentShows available fish to catch.5x Battery
10x Osmium Ore
10x Gold Ore
5x Earth Essence		15000D

