Lab Upgrades in Coral Island: All Equipment & Upgrades
Work smarter, not harder with Coral Island’s lab upgrades and equipment development.
Coral Island’s laboratory can be easily overlooked. I’m a diver, so I naturally understood that everything that had to do with Ling and the Lab had to do with the main questline to heal the oceans. Oh, how wrong I was.
As it turns out, taking advantage of the laboratory and everything it offers can completely change your gameplay, not only during the late game. With the lab and the stuff you can purchase and research there, you can make farming, taking care of animals, and even shopping much faster and easier. Of course, it won’t come for free or without any effort. How these upgrades are introduced to the gameplay isn’t straightforward, making the process even more confusing. In this guide, we’ll go over how the lab works in Coral Island, as well as every upgrade and equipment development you can research.
What Can You Do at the Lab in Coral Island?
In Coral Island’s laboratory, seeds and hay can be upgraded for higher-quality crops, flowers, trees, and animal produce. You can also develop equipment to automate watering, harvesting, and feeding. Turns out Ling has plenty of tricks up her sleeve that don’t involve diving.
It works: you unlock an upgrade/piece of equipment as you level up your town rank, head to the laboratory with the required resources and gold, and then wait one or two days until the results are ready.
- If you’re upgrading seeds, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Sam.
- If you’re upgrading hay, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Jack.
- When equipment is developed, you’ll get a blueprint in your inventory to craft it.
All Lab Upgrades in Coral Island
All Seed Upgrades
|Upgrade Image
|Upgrade
|Materials Required
|Gold Required
|Time Until It’s Ready
|Bronze Seeds
|5x Bronze Kelp Essence
|2000
|2 days
|Silver Seeds
|5x Silver Kelp Essence
|5000
|2 days
|Gold Seeds
|5x Gold Kelp Essence
|10000
|2 days
|Osmium Seeds
|5x Osmium Kelp Essence
|20000
|2 days
All Plant Upgrades
|Upgrade Image
|Upgrade
|Materials Required
|Gold Required
|Time Until It’s Ready
|Bronze Plants
|6x Bronze Kelp Essence
|2000
|2 days
|Silver Plants
|6x Silver Kelp Essence
|5000
|2 days
|Gold Plants
|6x Gold Kelp Essence
|10000
|2 days
|Osmium Plants
|6x Osmium Kelp Essence
|20000
|2 days
All Fruit Tree Upgrades
|Upgrade Image
|Upgrade
|Materials Required
|Gold Required
|Time Until It’s Ready
|Bronze Seeds
|7x Bronze Kelp Essence
|2000
|2 days
|Silver Seeds
|7x Silver Kelp Essence
|5000
|2 days
|Gold Seeds
|7x Gold Kelp Essence
|10000
|2 days
|Osmium Seeds
|7x Osmium Kelp Essence
|20000
|2 days
All Hay Upgrades
|Upgrade Image
|Upgrade
|Materials Required
|Gold Required
|Time Until It’s Ready
|Bronze Seeds
|8x Bronze Kelp Essence
|2000
|2 days
|Silver Seeds
|8x Silver Kelp Essence
|5000
|2 days
|Gold Seeds
|8x Gold Kelp Essence
|10000
|2 days
|Osmium Seeds
|8x Osmium Kelp Essence
|20000
|2 days
All Equipment Developments in Coral Island
|Equipment Image
|Equipment
|What it does
|Materials Required
|Gold Required
|How to Unlock
|Auto Fertilizer
|Automatically fertilizes nearby seeds when attached to a sprinkler.
|1x Battery
50x Scrap
5x Silver Kelp Essence
|4000
|E
|Auto Seed
|Automatically plants seeds when attached to a sprinkler.
|2x Battery
40x Scrap
5x Gold Kelp Essence
|4000
|E
|Auto Harvest
|Automatically harvests crops when attached to a sprinkler.
|4x Battery
40x Hardwood
5x Gold Kelp Essence
|8000
|E
|Auto S&F
|Automatizes the entire farming process when attached to a sprinkler.
|5x Battery
50x Scrap
5x Osmium Kelp Essence
|15000
|E
|Temperature Machine
|Keeps animals warm.
|1x Battery
50x Scrap
2x Flame Essence
2x Water Essence
|1500
|D
|Auto Feeder
|Automatically feeds animals inside a coop or barn.
|2x Battery
1x Bronze Kelp Essence
20x Hay
100x Scrap
|15000
|D
|Auto Petter
|Automatically pets animals inside a coop or barn.
|5x Battery
100x Scrap
5x Gold Kelp Essence
5x Cotton
|15000
|D
|Auto Collector
|Automatically collects animal produce inside a coop or barn.
|5x Battery
100x Scrap
5x Osmium Kelp Essence
20x Silver Ore
|40000
|D
|Sturdy Computer
|Order products from the shops from home.
|10x Battery
10x Silver Ingots
20x Bronze Ore
100x Scrap
|40000
|D
|Catching Component
|Shows available bugs to catch.
|5x Battery
10x Osmium Ore
10x Gold Ore
5x Wind Essence
|15000
|D
|Fishing Component
|Shows available fish to catch.
|5x Battery
10x Osmium Ore
10x Gold Ore
5x Earth Essence
|15000
|D