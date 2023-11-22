Lab Upgrades in Coral Island: All Equipment & Upgrades

Coral Island’s laboratory can be easily overlooked. I’m a diver, so I naturally understood that everything that had to do with Ling and the Lab had to do with the main questline to heal the oceans. Oh, how wrong I was.

As it turns out, taking advantage of the laboratory and everything it offers can completely change your gameplay, not only during the late game. With the lab and the stuff you can purchase and research there, you can make farming, taking care of animals, and even shopping much faster and easier. Of course, it won’t come for free or without any effort. How these upgrades are introduced to the gameplay isn’t straightforward, making the process even more confusing. In this guide, we’ll go over how the lab works in Coral Island, as well as every upgrade and equipment development you can research.

What Can You Do at the Lab in Coral Island?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Coral Island’s laboratory, seeds and hay can be upgraded for higher-quality crops, flowers, trees, and animal produce. You can also develop equipment to automate watering, harvesting, and feeding. Turns out Ling has plenty of tricks up her sleeve that don’t involve diving.

It works: you unlock an upgrade/piece of equipment as you level up your town rank, head to the laboratory with the required resources and gold, and then wait one or two days until the results are ready.

If you’re upgrading seeds , you must purchase the upgraded ones from Sam.

, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Sam. If you’re upgrading hay, you must purchase the upgraded ones from Jack.

you must purchase the upgraded ones from Jack. When equipment is developed, you’ll get a blueprint in your inventory to craft it.

All Lab Upgrades in Coral Island

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Seed Upgrades

Upgrade Image Upgrade Materials Required Gold Required Time Until It’s Ready Bronze Seeds 5x Bronze Kelp Essence 2000 2 days Silver Seeds 5x Silver Kelp Essence 5000 2 days Gold Seeds 5x Gold Kelp Essence 10000 2 days Osmium Seeds 5x Osmium Kelp Essence 20000 2 days

All Plant Upgrades

Upgrade Image Upgrade Materials Required Gold Required Time Until It’s Ready Bronze Plants 6x Bronze Kelp Essence 2000 2 days Silver Plants 6x Silver Kelp Essence 5000 2 days Gold Plants 6x Gold Kelp Essence 10000 2 days Osmium Plants 6x Osmium Kelp Essence 20000 2 days

All Fruit Tree Upgrades

Upgrade Image Upgrade Materials Required Gold Required Time Until It’s Ready Bronze Seeds 7x Bronze Kelp Essence 2000 2 days Silver Seeds 7x Silver Kelp Essence 5000 2 days Gold Seeds 7x Gold Kelp Essence 10000 2 days Osmium Seeds 7x Osmium Kelp Essence 20000 2 days

All Hay Upgrades

Upgrade Image Upgrade Materials Required Gold Required Time Until It’s Ready Bronze Seeds 8x Bronze Kelp Essence 2000 2 days Silver Seeds 8x Silver Kelp Essence 5000 2 days Gold Seeds 8x Gold Kelp Essence 10000 2 days Osmium Seeds 8x Osmium Kelp Essence 20000 2 days

Related: All Events in Coral Island – How to Crush All Festivals & Minigames

All Equipment Developments in Coral Island

Screenshot by Gamepur