Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Best Graphics Settings for PC
Source: Activision via Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Call of Duty

Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Best Settings For PC (High FPS)

The new omnidirectional movement be looking buttery smooth on these settings
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 02:38 pm

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta is finally here and it’s looking even better than I imagined. The game is really well-optimized which makes switching from omnidirectional movement to gunplay buttery smooth. However, there are a few tweaks you can pull off in the graphics settings that can uplift your performance even more. So, here are the best Call of Duty Black Ops 6 settings that you can use on your PC to improve your performance by a huge margin.

Recommended Videos

Best Display Settings for Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 best display settings on PC
Source: Activision via Gamepur
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
  • Display Monitor: Your Primary Display Screen
  • Display Adapter: Your Main Graphics Card
  • Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum
  • Display Resolution: Your Native Monitor’s Resolution
  • Aspect Ratio: Automatic
  • Display Gamma: Default
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost (This option may cause stuttering for some. In that case switch to just “On”)
  • Eco Mode Preset: Custom (It will adjust hardware resource consumption while in menus)
  • V-Sync (Gameplay): Off (V-Sync introduces micro-stutters and input-lag in our experience, best leave it off)
  • V-Sync (Menus): 100%
  • Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited (If your PC tends to overheat, then we recommend capping your FPS to the second most comfortable value)
  • Menu Render Resolution: Optimal
  • Pause Game Rendering: On (Saves resources and lets your PC cool down when the game’s paused)
  • Focused Mode: 0 (Just displayed black borders around the game that’s prominent when playing windowed. Not optimal for a dual-monitor setup)

Well, these were all the best display settings that will mostly impact how Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will function. Now it’s time to jump into the main graphics settings and give the game a major boost in performance on your PC.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Best Graphics Settings

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 best graphics settings on PC
Source: Activision via Gamepur
  • Graphics Preset: Custom (No need to use a preset as we’ll fine-tune all the settings to make them optimized)
  • Render Resolution: Native (If you’re using DLSS/FSR or any other AI upscaler, this will be blurred out)
  • Dynamic Resolution: Off (This will also be blurred if you’re using an AI upscaler. If you’re not, then it is best to leave Dynamic Resolution to off to avoid the game becoming blurry to meet a performance target)
  • Upscaling/Sharpening: DLSS/FSR 3.0 (Avoid using any other upscalers as these have the best results)
  • DLSS/FSR Preset: Quality (Quality preset performs great in-game and almost looks visually identical on either DLSS or FSR)
  • AMD Frame Generation: Off (The game’s well-optimized so you won’t need the extra frames, it causes stutters in our experience)
  • VRAM Scale Target: 80% (Switching to 90% isn’t recommended as it might cause BO6 to crash or start micro-stuttering)
  • Variable Rate Shading (VRS): On (Will be disabled if you’re using AI upscaler)
  • Texture Resolution: High (If you have less than 8GB VRAM, go for Normal)
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
  • Depth of Field: Off (It becomes distracting if you’re playing competitively)
  • Nearby Level of Detail: Normal
  • Particle Resolution: Low
  • Bullet Impacts: On
  • Persistent Effects: On
  • Shader Quality: Normal
  • On-Demand Texture Streaming: Optimized
  • Local Texture Streaming Quality: Normal
  • Shadow Quality: High (It looks just as great as Ultra and saves you some performance load)
  • Screen Space Shadows: Low
  • Screen Space Ambient Lighting: Medium
  • Screen Space Reflections: Normal
  • Static Reflection Quality: High
  • Tesselation: Near
  • Volumetric Quality: Medium
  • Deferred Pysics Quality: High
  • Weather Grid Volumes: High
  • Water Quality: All

These were all the best graphics settings for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Your game will not only look visually amazing but also perform great during matches. Feel free to bump up a setting or two if you’re rocking a high-end setup and enjoy the crisp details of the environment.

Well, these were all the best settings for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. There will be more BO6 content that follows. Until then, check out our ranking for best Zombie modes in Black Ops games, or codes for Black Ops Cold War.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun is a Software Engineer who harbors love for all things gaming and tech. His journey into the realm of gaming began with a PlayStation 1 and he currently likes to play on his PC. He has over 6 years of experience in the game journalism industry and has previously worked as a managing editor for eXputer. He loves to work on both popular and indie titles that intrigue him. You'll catch him either browsing Reddit, try-harding at a game or cooking in spare time.
twitter facebook