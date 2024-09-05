5 Best Weapons In COD Black Ops 6 Beta

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 multiplayer feels more robust, stable, and enjoyable compared to the last few installments. A big part of this is thanks to the new “Omnimovement” feature, but the well-balanced and fair gunplay also plays a crucial role. To dominate the close-quarter combat in COD Black Ops 6 we have curated 5 best weapons list after nose-diving into the BETA phase of the game for nearly 2 dozen hours.

Recommended Videos

5. XMG

Source: Activision via Gamepur

Running with a large magazine has its advantages, making LMGs one of the best weapon types in COD Black Ops 6 for providing suppressive fire. If you enjoy nonstop shooting and piercing through walls on close-quarters maps, then XMG is one of the best weapons in COD Black Ops 6 Beta to run with.

XMG is available from the start, so you can use it right away. While most maps are tight and confined, having a teammate with suppressive fire from an XMG can keep enemies from leaving cover, making it a valuable asset for team play.

Best XMG Attachments

Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

4. AK-74

Source: Activision via Gamepur

The AK-74 has long been a legendary weapon in COD history, excelling in close to medium-range combat. In the COD Black Ops 6 Beta, it continues to dominate as one of the most popular picks among players, especially with the game’s maps emphasizing close-quarter scenarios.

While the AK-74 is well-known for its effectiveness in medium-range engagements and solid TTK (time to kill), it can be further enhanced by equipping the right attachments. For instance, using the Quickdraw magazine significantly reduces reload times, making it even more deadly in critical moments when you need to reload quickly.

Best AK-74 Attachments

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Optic: Merlin Reflex

Merlin Reflex Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Quickdraw

3. LR 7.62

Source: Activision via Gamepur

In COD Black Ops 6, whether you’re battling it out in a railyard with decommissioned carts for cover or firing through the glass of a lush building, sniper rifles remain a powerful option despite the game’s emphasis on close-quarter combat.

That said, if you like landing headshots and killing targets in a single bullet instead of spraying nearly 20 rounds, then LR 7.62 is the best weapon in COD Black Ops 6 Beta in the sniper rifle category. Every map has its sweet spots perfect for sniping, so if you want to eliminate HVTs (high-value targets) from a distance, this is the weapon to run with.

Best LR 7.62 Attachments

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Quick-Draw Grip

Quick-Draw Grip Mods: Rapid Fire Mod

Rapid Fire Mod Magazine: Fast Mag

2. AMES 85

Source: Activision via Gamepur

While assault rifles typically dominate close to medium ranges (with proper attachments), the AMES 85 stands out as the best of both worlds in COD Black Ops 6. Its ease of control and accuracy make it a reliable choice for quickly targeting and taking down foes.

Although many players prefer shotguns or SMGs to navigate the tight spaces of the maps, I personally enjoyed spending hours with the AMES 85, especially in HVT rounds. Staying on higher ground and pinning down enemies was incredibly satisfying. For me, the AMES 85 is easily one of the best weapons in COD Black Ops 6.

Best AMES 85 Attachments

Optic : Volzhskiy Reflex

: Volzhskiy Reflex Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Lightweight Foregrip

: Lightweight Foregrip Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

1. Jackal PDW

Source: Activision via Gamepur

If you started as Enforcer Loadout in COD Black Ops6, then you must have noticed how quickly the Jackal PDW shredded opponents. Whether you shoot from scope or hip fire, there are very high chances you are surviving the gunfight against a player who is not using the Jackal PDW, especially in close quarters.

This gun not only deals massive damage and kills foes quickly due to excellent TTK, but it also handles great too. There is hardly any recoil and it makes the Jackal PDW one of the best weapons in COD Black Ops 6 to use in tight spaces and indoors.

I tried many other weapons after playing a dozen hours with Jackal PDW and none of the guns came close to the killing satisfaction you get by using this gun. We could see an imminent nerf to Jackal PDW but if there is no nerf, then pick this weapon if you are into SMGs – you will drop players dead left and right easily.

Best Jackal PDW Attachments

Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: 9MM Parabellum FMJ

That is pretty much everything on the best weapons in COD Black Ops 6. Before you go, I recommend you check out Call Of Duty Black Ops 6 Best Settings For PC and learn how to run the game at stable and higher frames.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy