Call Of Duty Black Ops 6: Omnimovement Explained

Smooth and precise movement is crucial during intense multiplayer battles in COD Black Ops 6. While previous games offered fluid character motion, Black Ops 6 takes things up a notch with the introduction of Omnimovement, completely revamping how you sprint, slide, and eliminate enemies on the fly.

What is Omnimovement in Black Ops 6?

Traditional FPS games usually base movement around running or sprinting forward. However, COD Black Ops 6 changes that with the Omnimovement feature, allowing your character to sprint, slide, and dive in any direction, not just forward.

While it may seem like a minor addition, Omnimovement drastically changes how you handle high-stakes encounters and eliminate enemies. This feature is a game-changer in Black Ops 6, especially on close-quarter maps, giving you a tactical edge—if you can master the mechanic, you’ll defeat more opponents and survive longer.

How To Use Omnimovement

Omnimovement provides three big changes to crouching, moving sideways, and sprinting in any direction. Whenever you are crouched, check all angles in a 360 degree. Your character does weird animation and the overall experience is clunk and not smooth. This changes in Black Ops 6 as you get fluid animation and your character changes stance from lying on the stomach to the back.

When it comes to moving sideways, usually the movement speed becomes slow. This makes you an easy target to spray if the enemy gets an idea of your location. This changes with the Omnimovement as you can move sideways at a much faster speed. This makes character movement more unpredictable and makes it difficult for enemies to line a shot.

Omnimovement also helps you sprint in any direction instead of forward only. Your character goes back to normal walking as you try to press into any direction while moving forward in previous games. However, you can now move or run faster in any direction thanks to Omnivmement.

Intelligent Movement and All Assist Types

In Black Ops 6, while you can manually activate Omnimovement during combat, the Intelligent Movement system assists you by automatically prioritizing the most effective movements.

It offers features like Sprint, Mantle, and Crouch Assist, allowing you to customize when these actions are triggered. You can either let the system handle it or take full control and manually choose which movement to use during battle.

I have been a racing video game player for two decades now and I can’t help but relate the Intelligent Movement system with the likes of Driving Assist features you get in video games like the Forza Horizon series. While this may work well in a racing game, the assist system in a shooter game may need some learning curve and muscle memory to know when to best utilize each feature.

Nevertheless, the addition of a well-polished Omnivement and the Intelligent mechanics are a welcome addition to the combat in Black Ops 6. These features are likely to attract more players, especially those familiar with the movement and control styles from previous games, offering a fresh yet familiar experience.

That is pretty much everything you need to know about COD Black Ops 6 Omnimovement mechanic. Before you go, I recommend you also check out COD Black Ops 6 best Weapons and best settings for PC guides.

