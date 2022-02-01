Call of Duty League releases new Gentlemen’s Agreement ruleset – GA’s 1.2

The Call of Duty League has an unofficial set of rules for Call of Duty: Vanguard, put in place by the teams that compete within the League. One player from each of the twelve teams enters into a private chat on an annual basis to determine what items are overpowered to ensure that the games broadcasted are as competitive as possible.

This unofficial ruleset is called the Gentlemen’s Agreement (GA), and is an agreement from all teams within the Call of Duty League to not use specific items and killstreaks for the sake of competitive balance.

Disallowed Items (via GA 1.2)

PPSh-41

BAR

All magazine attachments

Shrouded (sniper) proficiency

MP-40 VDD 189mm Short barrel attachment

All pistol attachments which increase fire rate

MP-40 F8 Stabilizer muzzle attachment

Smoke grenades

Gammon Bomb

Bombing Run killstreak

Auto Tactical Sprint

MP-40 ‘Space Issue’ blueprint

Restricted Items

Search and Destroy One Sniper Rifle allowed per team

One smoke grenade per team (Europe, Challengers)

The GA is placed on top of the official ruleset placed by the League itself, meaning that the GA may not supersede the official ruleset. The official ruleset was updated on January 18, similarly to version 1.2, with an updated map veto process and competitive settings for the Control game mode.