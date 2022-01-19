Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 (2022) APK and OBB download links

Activision has released Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 update for all Android and iOS devices. The patch has brought content based on the Lunar New Year theme, including the Nuketown Temple map, Red Envelope confirmed map, featured events, and more. In addition to this, a brand new map, Hacienda, has also made its debut in COD Mobile Season 1, Heist.

You can download the latest update on your Android devices via Google Play Store; however, if you are facing any issues, you can also install it via APK and OBB files.

COD Mobile Season 1 APK and OBB Download

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 update APK file size is around 95 MB, while the OBB file weighs approximately 1.5 GB. It requires about 2 GB of free storage on your device for installation, so make sure you have enough space before proceeding to the steps below.