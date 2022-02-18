Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass — Free and premium rewards

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 has been officially announced and will be released on February 23 at 5 PM PT. The update will feature a Hardhat multiplayer map, Counter Intel event, Festival of Colors bundle, and much more. A brand new battle pass will also begin in which you can level up by earning the Battle Pass XP to grab tons of rewards, including a functional weapon, camos, operators, and more.

You can buy the COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass for 220 CP and the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP to unlock all the rewards; however, you can also opt just to grab the free rewards available. Here’s a list of the premium and free rewards that will be available in the Task Force 141 Battle Pass.

COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards

Each Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Mobile has 50 tiers, and each one of them will reward you with a shiny in-game item.

Free Rewards

Chopper Gunner Scorestreak: Unlocked at Tier 14

JAK-12 Shotgun: Unlocked at Tier 21.

Charm – Naval Mine: Free Item

Sticker – Gravity Snakes: Free Item

Premium Rewards

Gaz

Ghost

Alex — Hard Wired

Charly — Striker

ASM10 — Snakeskin

Outlaw — Crash Course

Type 25 — Bolt Press

Jak-12 – Treecutter

As of now, these are the only rewards revealed by Activision; we will update this guide with a complete list of them as the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass becomes available.