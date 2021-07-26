Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards

Activision has announced the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass called The Heat that will release on July 29 at 12:00 AM UTC. It will add a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.

COD Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass will cost 220 CP, while players will be able to buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here are the free and premium rewards revealed as of now by Activision, and we will update the article with the complete list of rewards once it gets available.

COD Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass Rewards

Picture by Activision

Rosa — Double Agent

ICR-1 – Blood Money

Calling Card – Escape in Style

Charm

Swarm Scorestreak (Free)

MX9 functional weapon (Free)

AK-47 – Epiphany (Free)

Calling Card – Rugged (Free)

Price – The Captain

Domino – Revolutionary

KN-44 – Clout

MX9 – Stone Serpent

Emote – Juggle and Shoot

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means that you will have to earn as many rewards as you can in the said period.