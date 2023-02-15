Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 patch notes – Weapon buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is here with new modes, weapons, and cosmetics. More importantly, the patch is also chockfull of bug fixes for both games’ and makes several stat changes to their guns. These weapon adjustments can even be tested out in Warzone 2.0’s new Resurgence mode or in the four new maps in Modern Warfare 2. To get a peek of everything in the latest content drop, here are the Season 2 patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Season 2 patch notes for MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Events

Path of the Ronin

The Path of the Ronin will present players with a variety of challenges spanning several weeks based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido.

Each of the seven challenges comes with a reward for completion, which can include an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, and more. The first three of these challenges will go live on season launch, with two more each following week. Complete them all in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to receive the new Crossbow weapon.

Progression

At the start of Season 02, the Prestige Rank cap will be increased to Prestige 10, with the level cap increased to 450. Specifically, players can unlock the following new Prestige Ranks:

Prestige 6: Unlocked at Level 300

Prestige 7: Unlocked at Level 350

Prestige 8: Unlocked at Level 400

Prestige 9: Unlocked at Level 450 (maximum level that can be achieved in Season 02)

Weapons

ISO Hemlock: Assault Rifle This powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation. Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

KV Broadside: Shotgun Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class. Destroys targets at close range with impunity. Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

Dual Kodachis: Melee A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack. Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed. Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.

Crossbow: Marksman Rifle Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality. Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems. Can be acquired by completing all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchased via Store Bundle.



Weapon Tuning Update

Our goal for Weapon Tuning has always been to deliver an experience that provides Players with deep customization for their favorite weapons: building a unique loadout for a precise personal playstyle. After examining Weapon Tuning in Season 01, we want to offer more value for Players by elevating the pros and reducing the cons of Tuning attributes. We are committed to making the system more rewarding for players going forward, without sacrificing overall weapon balance across the game.

The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.

Tuning Balances

Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments

Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments

Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased

Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased

Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments

Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

M13B Increased damage at mid range Increased upper torso damage



Kastov 762 Small damage reduction Added additional long range damage falloff



Lachmann-556 Increased semi auto rate of fire



M4 Increased semi auto rate of fire



STB 556 Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg



» Battle Rifles «

Lachmann-762 Decreased full auto head and torso damage Increased semi-auto upper torso damage Increased semi auto rate of fire Reduced full auto recoil Increased damage on long range Added minimum damage against armor



FTac Recon Decreased full auto upper torso damage Sped up ads time Reduced full auto recoil Increased close range damage distance Increased lower torso damage multiplier Added minimum damage against armor



SO-14 Increased semi auto rate of fire Increased long range damage Reduced semi-auto headshot damage Added minimum damage against armor



TAQ-V Decreased mid-range damage Increased semi-auto torso damage Reduced semi auto leg damage Decreased full auto head damage Decreased full auto head damage Reduced semi auto rate of fire



» Handguns «

X13 Auto Reduced damage while using Akimbo Increase lower body damage Increased close range damage Increase damage distances



» Launchers «

STRELA-P Removed activation distance for projectile Projectile will now explode at any range



RPG-7 Small increase to splash damage amount Small reduction to splash damage range



» Light Machine Guns «

RPK Small reduction to ADS movement speed Reduced mid and long-range damage Reduced damage ranges Small increase to ADS time



RAAL MG Increased recoil



» Marksman Rifles «

EBR-14 Reduced long range damage Increased upper torso damage Added minimum damage against armor



LM-S Added minimum damage against armor



TAQ-M Slight increase to rate of fire Increased upper torso damage Added minimum damage against armor



» Melee «

Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched

Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two

» Submachine Guns «

Vasznev-9K Reduced mid-to-long range damage

Minibak Reduced damage ranges Reduced lower torso damage at close range Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range Added minimum damage against armor



Fennec 45 Decreased damage overall Decreased headshot damage Added minimum damage against armor



» Sniper Rifles «

Signal 50 Reduced sprint out speed Reduced movement speed Reduced long range damage Small decrease to bullet velocity



» Attachments «

Reduced ADS penalty for bipods

Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly

Vehicles

New Vehicle

Personal Watercraft A nimble seacraft capable of swiftly carrying up to two Operators across any body of water.



Adjustments

Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat

Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck

Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV

Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself

Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs

Vehicle Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles

Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions

Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly

Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren’t animating properly

Fixed various ways the Player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions

Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver

Operators

New Operators

Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda Ronin is the ex-Special Forces fighter known for his mastery of multiple fighting styles and unconventional warfare.



Audio

Adjustments

Proximity chat now fades out more effectively over distance

Improved sound effect of reloading underwater

Audio Bug Fixes

Addressed a number of missing audio elements in the UI

Fixed an issue where ping sounds could be missing when pinging items or map locations from certain positions

Fixed an issue affecting the sound effect for an enemy dropping cash onto the ground upon death

Fixed several issues where specific materials were occluding incorrectly

See other mode-specific audio fixes below

Social

Adjustments

Added a wide range of usability improvements across Social screens

Improved sorting of Friends List to prioritize playable, joinable and online Players higher in List

Added Party Finder option within Special Ops Raid lobby

Added ability to send quick “Thank You” message to squad/teammate after some in-game actions (i.e. Being Revived, Being Bought Back, Picking Up Dropped Loot)

Added a search bar option when inviting Players to Friends, Parties, and Groups

Added additional invite privacy settings

Increased refresh frequency of Recent Players list to dynamically update list faster

Added shortcut to manage Blocked Players

Added mode-based Recent Players filtering

Added offline Players as option for channel invites

Added ability to report Groups for toxicity (i.e. Group Name, Group Description)

Added notification stacking for high-volume notification types (i.e. Group Invites)

Improve visibility changes across all game modes – assigned color + squad color integration

Social Bug Fixes

Fixed a number of online status, party invite, friend invites and joinability related issues

Significant fixes related to voice chat channels based on observed issues and player feedback

Fixed navigational related issues forcing users back to home page when inviting friends or sending group invites

Fixed an issue causing Emblems to sometimes revert to a placeholder image

Fixed several bugs related to muting/unmuting other Players

Fixed bugs related to inviting Player to game and social channels

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from muting or unmuting self in select scenarios

Fixed crash related to accepting old party invites from channels menu

Fixed an issue that caused text-chat messages to sometimes appear blank

Fixed an issue preventing Players from connecting or disconnecting from channels

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to change weapon in Player Showcase

Fixed issues impacting ability to scroll to end of large Friends List

Improved visibility of Code of Conduct related warning notifications and penalties within the Notification Center

Fixed an issue that caused Recent Player List to sometimes appear incorrectly as empty or show all Players as offline

Fixed multiple bugs related to Recent Players sorting and filters when specifying recent lobbies, squads and teams

Fixed multiple bugs related to current speaker visibility and mute status

Fixed an issue causing large Group member lists to not update or be scrollable

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from selecting Group Privacy as “request to join”

Limited number of Group notification pop-ups sent to Group Owners

Improved Group Browser search options including filtering by labels and sorting

UI/UX

Adjustments

Improved navigation and organization of Camo menu including: Clearer tracking of your progress Discoverability of camos you have unlocked

Improved view, rotation and zoom of Operators and weapons in preview

Slight increase to animation speed of the Polyatomic Camo

More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting

Added “My Bundles” section to the Customize tab that contains all Bundles a Player owns

Quick Equip option for items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store

Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith

Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith

Updated Loadouts UI to support Pro-Tuning changes

Updated UI to reflect improvements to tracer packs

Improved After Action Report UI

UI/UX Bug Fixes

Addressed some issues blocking camo progression across certain weapons

Fixed some incorrect preview cards in the UI for Operators and Blueprints

Addressed bugs impacting the After Action Report to show challenge and camo progress correctly

Fixed bugs causing cosmetic items (i.e. gunscreens) to display incorrectly in the Gunsmith customization menu

Global bug fixes

Fixed an exploit involving use of the Sentry Gun and Recon Drone

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Portable Radar to not activate upon landing

Fixed an issue where enemy markers persisted after use of the Spotter Scope

Fixed some instances of Operators rendering incorrectly in the lobby

Addressed some instances of Operators posing incorrectly in the lobby

Fixed several issues impacting the Firing Range

Fixed an issue where Players could lose their second weapon upon equipping a Riot Shield from a dead enemy

Fixed issues with certain weapons not updating in the Gunsmith case preview or having their decals and stickers blocked

Fixed an issue where the Loadout menu would not show an icon for the primary weapon

Fixed several issues that caused the Playstation™ Store icon to display inconsistently

PC settings

Gyro Aiming

We’ve included several additional settings to help players to fine-tune their playstyle while using Gyro Aiming.

It’s now possible to adjust ADS Sensitivity specifically when using the Gyro Aiming (Gyro ADS Sensitivity Multiplier) and it’s also possible to adjust sensitivity per zoom level independently from the controller settings (Gyro Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom).

These new settings will help players to fine-tune their aiming experience when using Gyro Aiming.

We also added several settings to address some movement issues while using Gyro Aiming. These new settings (Gyro Steadying Threshold and Gyro Steadying Initial Scale) will help reduce the impact of small movements while aiming.

Special Ops

Looking for Teammates?

Added new Party Finder option within the Raid lobby

Raid Bug Fixes

Atomgrad Global: fixed armor to correctly shift from backpack to held armor

Raid Episode 1

Fixed an issue where a Player could lose their Sentry Gun after cycling weapons

Addressed specific points where Players could leave the playable area

Addressed issues where the Graphic Price Loading Screen was not awarding correctly or appearing for Players after completing the Atomgrad Raid

Cooperative

New Modifier

Added One in the Chamber modifier to the Low Profile mission

Adjustments

Added messaging to all Players when any Player selects “Restart Mission” or “Restart From Checkpoint”

Added text splash when killing a Juggernaut

Cooperative Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent “The Rebel” weapon Blueprint from unlocking after collecting 100 Stars

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drop backpack items when quickdraw was activated

Fixed an issue where the COD Points widget in the Special Ops menu would display as zero

Low Profile Mission

Fixed an issue where exfil started earlier than expected after a checkpoint restart

Fixed an issue where enemy vehicles would occasionally spawn with no occupants

Defender: Mt. Zaya Mission

Fixed a cash exploit

Increased radius for Juggernaut key pickup interaction prompt

High Ground Mission

Fixed an issue where player could obtain both roles

Fixed an issue where lock-on sound could continue playing

Multiplayer Season 2 changes

Modes

Infected Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses.

Gun Game Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win.

Grind Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations.

Hardcore The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD.



Maps

Dome (6v6) This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces.

Valderas Museum (6v6) The other Core map launching at the start of Season 02 is Valderas Museum, returning since first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta.

Zaya Observatory (Battle Map) Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural point of interest.

Al Malik International (Battle Map) Located at the southern tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities, and will be available in Ground War and Invasion Modes.



Ranked Play

Ranked Play is now live and available to all players who have reached Level 16.

Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings

Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps: CDL Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo Embassy Mercado Las Almas CDL Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel Embassy Mercado Las Almas Zarqwa Hydroelectric CDL Control Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo



Warzone 2.0 Season 2 changes

Ashika Island New Map

Brought to you by our partners at High Moon Studios, Ashika Island, also known as “Isle of the Sea Lion”, is part of a small archipelago located in an undisclosed location, somewhere in the APAC (Asia Pacific) region. For now, this map will host the new Battle Royale Resurgence mode and will also be available in DMZ at the launch of Season 02.

Map Updates

Al Mazrah Downed aircraft at Sattiq Caves Underground tunnels in Suburbs 14 New passenger train moving counterdirectional to the existing cargo train Added a path through the cliffside north of Zarqwa Hydroelectric. Added vehicle ramp to garage rooftop in Al Malik International.



Gulag The Gulag map has been updated to better suit 1v1 combat in Season 02.



Playlist

Battle Royale

Al Mazrah

Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



Gameplay

New Gameplay Features

Counter UAV New Killstreak A defensive Killstreak that deploys an autonomous UAV to target an area and jams the enemy’s radar, minimap, as well as their HUD.

New Killstreak

Al Mazrah | All Modes

Redeploy Packs New Equipment This new Tactical Equipment will give Players another shot at victory! They can be found in ground loot, on some Buy Stations and are guaranteed from completing the Strongholds & Black Sites mission.

New Equipment

Ashika Island | Event

Restore Honor New Recovery Mechanic (Season Launch) Every Player in Resurgence will drop a dog tag upon death once per match, which can either be picked up by a Squad member or themselves after redeploying. Doing so grants a small Cash reward, as well as a single UAV ping that marks both enemy threats and nearby Supply Boxes. If a Player recovers their own Fallen Soldier Tag or one belonging to a teammate, they get a 50-meter loot ping, a normal 300-meter UAV ping, and $1000. The money reward will only be awarded once but the pings will be given each time honor is restored thereafter.

New Recovery Mechanic (Season Launch)

Search & Seizure New Contract (In-Season) Recover a stolen vehicle protected by local mercenaries and transport it to a safe location for extraction. Avoid the enemy deterrents and ambushes along the way.

New Contract (In-Season) Redeploy Drones New Field Upgrade (In-Season) Interact with a cable suspended from a heavy lift drone to ascend skyward and quickly relocate.

New Field Upgrade (In-Season) Rusher New A.I. (In-Season) An aggressive A.I. Combatant that specializes in close quarters combat, utilizing evasive forward movement to try and close the distance for an attack. Has a handgun as a backup Weapon in case an enemy can’t be reached for melee and mini-smoke bombs to help reposition and retreat.

New A.I. (In-Season)

Gameplay Adjustments

Loot that spawns across Al Mazrah has been adjusted… Slight adjustment to the existing loot pool Counter UAV has been added



Cash Economy Players will now drop more Cash upon elimination Players will now retain more Cash upon redeployment Overall balance change to economy so that Players earn more Cash per match Slight reduction to Cash rewards for completing Contracts Cash found via ground loot has been increased to compensate for the above change Minimum Cash value found: On ground increased to $500 In cash registers to $500 Basic Supply Boxes – $500 Legendary Supply Boxes – $800 It was previously mentioned that Cash would no longer be obtainable via Basic and Legendary Supply Boxes – this has since been adjusted



Armor Plates & Vest All Players will now have a 3-Plate Armor Vest at all times Players will also spawn with a different number of equipped Armor Plates depending on the following: Infil deployment Players will deploy with 2 plates Gulag redeployment Players will redeploy with 3 plates Resurgence redeployment Players will redeploy with 2 plates



Perk Packages Players will now be able to customize their own Perk Packages Disabled Overclock Birdseye



Buy Stations Spawn locations have been adjusted All spawn locations will be static across each match Loadout Drop Markers now have unlimited stock at all Buy Stations and prices have been reduced. Prices will scale to Squad sizes. Solos $8,000 Duos $12,000 ($6,000 per Player) Trios $16,000 ($5,300 per Player) Quads $20,000 ($5,000 per Player)



Strongholds & Black Sites Strongholds & Black Sites are now a primary way to earn a Redeploy Pack A.I. Combatant damage decreased: Assault Rifle Damage decreased to 22, down from 34 Shotgun Pellet Damage decreased to 15, down from 17 A.I. Combatants in Strongholds or Black Sites will evacuate the area during the 3 final circles



Champion’s Quest Players may notice an adjustment to difficulty A new Weapon Blueprint reward is now available for completing Champion’s Quest The Season 01 FTac Recon “Brass Tacks” Weapon Blueprint reward has been vaulted All other Champion’s Quest rewards remain the same



Backpacks & Inventory Loot will now drop out of all containers in the world, similar to loot from Supply Boxes Eliminated Players will drop loot onto the ground rather than loot-filled Backpacks To better define each Player’s role within the match, Medium and Large Backpacks will no longer be found in the environment Every Player will have the same Small Backpack throughout the entire game When Players expend an item in their active Loadout, stored items from the Backpack will no longer fill that slot. The only two items that will still automatically populate the Loadout from the Backpack are Armor Plates and Ammunition. The changes above should reduce the impact of stacking medical supplies, Equipment, and Killstreaks



Loadout Drops A second Loadout Drop Public Event has been added, which means the drops will now happen on the first and fifth Circles each match.



Spawn Protection Protects the Player when they are between 64 to 19 meters off the ground.



Gulag Players will now face one another in a 1v1 Gulag Flag Control has replaced the Jailer as the overtime mechanic Player Loadouts will change as Circles progress and can include: Either Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, or Light Machine Guns as Primary Weapons Handguns will remain available as Secondary Weapons Snapshot Grenade as Tactical Equipment Shotguns have been removed Cash will now spawn as ground loot



Improvements

Pre-Match Loadout Selection Now able to select and edit Loadouts in pre-match lobbies



Plating Improvements Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25% Movement speed increased while plating Players can now sprint while plating Players can now bust through doors while plating



Ping Visibility Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.



Interrogation The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.



Loot Improvements Improved the separation of loot on steep inclines and in tight areas.



UI/UX

Combat Records Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will come online as part of Season 02. The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01.



Play Again This menu option enables Players to do the following: As the party leader: Play Again With This Squad Play Again With Party and Fill Squad As a squad member not in the party: Play Again With This Squad Play Again With A New Squad



Bug fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Loadout icons to disappear on the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue where Custom Loadouts would reset to a Default Loadout after exiting a match.

Fixed an issue where Players could continue driving vehicles after running out of fuel.

Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol could be duplicated.

Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol would not do melee damage to downed Players.

Fixed an issue where Stronghold Bombs could be defused through walls.

Fixed an issue where the Champion’s Quest Bombsite would spawn near water and cause a physics issue.

Fixed an issue where Helicopters could sometimes clip through the Control Tower at Al Malik Airport.

Fixed an issue that caused obstructed or misaligned loot.

Fixed an issue that caused geographic elements to float.

Fixed an issue that caused corrupted lighting inside of one the Mawizeh Marsh buildings.

Fixed an issue with Loadout Drops around Mawizeh Marsh.

Fixed an issue where the Heartbeat Sensor was tracking incorrectly, almost never showing Players on the radar.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to see the Bonus Battle Royale Challenge prior to completing Daily Challenges.

DMZ Season 2 changes

General

New Exclusion Zone

Ashika Island New Weapons Case New boss: The Bombmaker New rewards New locked and dangerous spaces



New Faction

Crown New Faction Mission set Available to Modern Warfare II Owners only



Season 02 Reset

Faction Mission progress has been reset for Season 02

Previously unlocked Insured Weapon slots will remain unlocked

Contraband weapon inventories have been reverted to starting weapons

Key stashes have been emptied

Mission Refresh

New missions sets have arrived with Season 02 for all players. These are comprised of new missions, updated missions, and some returning missions.

New mission sets will send Players to all 3 Exclusion Zones of DMZ.

The Key Stash can now hold items for missions so Players can transport them across Exclusion Zones to complete objectives.

Gameplay

Missions Adjusted the overall scaling of difficulty in Missions as the Faction Mission Tiers progress.



Contracts Secure Intel Contract no longer calls reinforcements to the radio tower. The Attack Helicopter in Cargo Contracts will now react more quickly to the vehicle’s movement while firing, and the Attack Helicopter’s missiles will more accurately hit the Operator vehicle when moving slowly. The HVTs for “Eliminate HVT contracts” will now drop more rare keys and will sometimes drop stronghold keycards.



Enemy Tuning Adjusted lethality of AI across Al Mazrah including number of AI spawning, and the accuracy of AI at range.



Locations Infiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Dead Drop locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Exfiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah. Boss locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.



Adjustments

Plating Improvements Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25% Movement speed increased while plating Players can now sprint while plating Players can now bust through doors while plating



Ping Visibility Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.



Interrogation The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.



Bug fixes