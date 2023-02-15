Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 patch notes – Weapon buffs and nerfs, bug fixes, and more
More than a dozen weapon balances have come to the latest season.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is here with new modes, weapons, and cosmetics. More importantly, the patch is also chockfull of bug fixes for both games’ and makes several stat changes to their guns. These weapon adjustments can even be tested out in Warzone 2.0’s new Resurgence mode or in the four new maps in Modern Warfare 2. To get a peek of everything in the latest content drop, here are the Season 2 patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
Season 2 patch notes for MW2 and Warzone 2.0
Events
Path of the Ronin
The Path of the Ronin will present players with a variety of challenges spanning several weeks based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido.
Each of the seven challenges comes with a reward for completion, which can include an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, and more. The first three of these challenges will go live on season launch, with two more each following week. Complete them all in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to receive the new Crossbow weapon.
Progression
At the start of Season 02, the Prestige Rank cap will be increased to Prestige 10, with the level cap increased to 450. Specifically, players can unlock the following new Prestige Ranks:
- Prestige 6: Unlocked at Level 300
- Prestige 7: Unlocked at Level 350
- Prestige 8: Unlocked at Level 400
- Prestige 9: Unlocked at Level 450 (maximum level that can be achieved in Season 02)
Weapons
- ISO Hemlock: Assault Rifle
- This powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- KV Broadside: Shotgun
- Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class. Destroys targets at close range with impunity.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- Dual Kodachis: Melee
- A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack. Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- Crossbow: Marksman Rifle
- Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality. Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.
- Can be acquired by completing all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchased via Store Bundle.
Weapon Tuning Update
Our goal for Weapon Tuning has always been to deliver an experience that provides Players with deep customization for their favorite weapons: building a unique loadout for a precise personal playstyle. After examining Weapon Tuning in Season 01, we want to offer more value for Players by elevating the pros and reducing the cons of Tuning attributes. We are committed to making the system more rewarding for players going forward, without sacrificing overall weapon balance across the game.
The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.
Tuning Balances
- Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments
- Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments
- Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased
- Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased
- Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments
Weapon Balancing
» Assault Rifles «
- M13B
- Increased damage at mid range
- Increased upper torso damage
- Kastov 762
- Small damage reduction
- Added additional long range damage falloff
- Lachmann-556
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- M4
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- STB 556
- Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg
» Battle Rifles «
- Lachmann-762
- Decreased full auto head and torso damage
- Increased semi-auto upper torso damage
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased damage on long range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- FTac Recon
- Decreased full auto upper torso damage
- Sped up ads time
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased close range damage distance
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier
- Added minimum damage against armor
- SO-14
- Increased semi auto rate of fire
- Increased long range damage
- Reduced semi-auto headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-V
- Decreased mid-range damage
- Increased semi-auto torso damage
- Reduced semi auto leg damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Reduced semi auto rate of fire
» Handguns «
- X13 Auto
- Reduced damage while using Akimbo
- Increase lower body damage
- Increased close range damage
- Increase damage distances
» Launchers «
- STRELA-P
- Removed activation distance for projectile
- Projectile will now explode at any range
- RPG-7
- Small increase to splash damage amount
- Small reduction to splash damage range
» Light Machine Guns «
- RPK
- Small reduction to ADS movement speed
- Reduced mid and long-range damage
- Reduced damage ranges
- Small increase to ADS time
- RAAL MG
- Increased recoil
» Marksman Rifles «
- EBR-14
- Reduced long range damage
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- LM-S
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-M
- Slight increase to rate of fire
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
» Melee «
- Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched
- Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two
» Submachine Guns «
- Vasznev-9K
- Reduced mid-to-long range damage
- Minibak
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced lower torso damage at close range
- Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- Fennec 45
- Decreased damage overall
- Decreased headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
» Sniper Rifles «
- Signal 50
- Reduced sprint out speed
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced long range damage
- Small decrease to bullet velocity
» Attachments «
- Reduced ADS penalty for bipods
- Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly
Vehicles
New Vehicle
- Personal Watercraft
- A nimble seacraft capable of swiftly carrying up to two Operators across any body of water.
Adjustments
- Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat
- Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck
- Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV
- Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself
- Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs
Vehicle Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles
- Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren’t animating properly
- Fixed various ways the Player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions
- Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver
Operators
New Operators
- Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda
- Ronin is the ex-Special Forces fighter known for his mastery of multiple fighting styles and unconventional warfare.
Audio
Adjustments
- Proximity chat now fades out more effectively over distance
- Improved sound effect of reloading underwater
Audio Bug Fixes
- Addressed a number of missing audio elements in the UI
- Fixed an issue where ping sounds could be missing when pinging items or map locations from certain positions
- Fixed an issue affecting the sound effect for an enemy dropping cash onto the ground upon death
- Fixed several issues where specific materials were occluding incorrectly
- See other mode-specific audio fixes below
Social
Adjustments
- Added a wide range of usability improvements across Social screens
- Improved sorting of Friends List to prioritize playable, joinable and online Players higher in List
- Added Party Finder option within Special Ops Raid lobby
- Added ability to send quick “Thank You” message to squad/teammate after some in-game actions (i.e. Being Revived, Being Bought Back, Picking Up Dropped Loot)
- Added a search bar option when inviting Players to Friends, Parties, and Groups
- Added additional invite privacy settings
- Increased refresh frequency of Recent Players list to dynamically update list faster
- Added shortcut to manage Blocked Players
- Added mode-based Recent Players filtering
- Added offline Players as option for channel invites
- Added ability to report Groups for toxicity (i.e. Group Name, Group Description)
- Added notification stacking for high-volume notification types (i.e. Group Invites)
- Improve visibility changes across all game modes – assigned color + squad color integration
Social Bug Fixes
- Fixed a number of online status, party invite, friend invites and joinability related issues
- Significant fixes related to voice chat channels based on observed issues and player feedback
- Fixed navigational related issues forcing users back to home page when inviting friends or sending group invites
- Fixed an issue causing Emblems to sometimes revert to a placeholder image
- Fixed several bugs related to muting/unmuting other Players
- Fixed bugs related to inviting Player to game and social channels
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from muting or unmuting self in select scenarios
- Fixed crash related to accepting old party invites from channels menu
- Fixed an issue that caused text-chat messages to sometimes appear blank
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from connecting or disconnecting from channels
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to change weapon in Player Showcase
- Fixed issues impacting ability to scroll to end of large Friends List
- Improved visibility of Code of Conduct related warning notifications and penalties within the Notification Center
- Fixed an issue that caused Recent Player List to sometimes appear incorrectly as empty or show all Players as offline
- Fixed multiple bugs related to Recent Players sorting and filters when specifying recent lobbies, squads and teams
- Fixed multiple bugs related to current speaker visibility and mute status
- Fixed an issue causing large Group member lists to not update or be scrollable
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from selecting Group Privacy as “request to join”
- Limited number of Group notification pop-ups sent to Group Owners
- Improved Group Browser search options including filtering by labels and sorting
UI/UX
Adjustments
- Improved navigation and organization of Camo menu including:
- Clearer tracking of your progress
- Discoverability of camos you have unlocked
- Improved view, rotation and zoom of Operators and weapons in preview
- Slight increase to animation speed of the Polyatomic Camo
- More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting
- Added “My Bundles” section to the Customize tab that contains all Bundles a Player owns
- Quick Equip option for items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store
- Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith
- Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith
- Updated Loadouts UI to support Pro-Tuning changes
- Updated UI to reflect improvements to tracer packs
- Improved After Action Report UI
UI/UX Bug Fixes
- Addressed some issues blocking camo progression across certain weapons
- Fixed some incorrect preview cards in the UI for Operators and Blueprints
- Addressed bugs impacting the After Action Report to show challenge and camo progress correctly
- Fixed bugs causing cosmetic items (i.e. gunscreens) to display incorrectly in the Gunsmith customization menu
Global bug fixes
- Fixed an exploit involving use of the Sentry Gun and Recon Drone
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Portable Radar to not activate upon landing
- Fixed an issue where enemy markers persisted after use of the Spotter Scope
- Fixed some instances of Operators rendering incorrectly in the lobby
- Addressed some instances of Operators posing incorrectly in the lobby
- Fixed several issues impacting the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where Players could lose their second weapon upon equipping a Riot Shield from a dead enemy
- Fixed issues with certain weapons not updating in the Gunsmith case preview or having their decals and stickers blocked
- Fixed an issue where the Loadout menu would not show an icon for the primary weapon
- Fixed several issues that caused the Playstation™ Store icon to display inconsistently
PC settings
Gyro Aiming
We’ve included several additional settings to help players to fine-tune their playstyle while using Gyro Aiming.
- It’s now possible to adjust ADS Sensitivity specifically when using the Gyro Aiming (Gyro ADS Sensitivity Multiplier) and it’s also possible to adjust sensitivity per zoom level independently from the controller settings (Gyro Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom).
- These new settings will help players to fine-tune their aiming experience when using Gyro Aiming.
- We also added several settings to address some movement issues while using Gyro Aiming. These new settings (Gyro Steadying Threshold and Gyro Steadying Initial Scale) will help reduce the impact of small movements while aiming.
Special Ops
Looking for Teammates?
- Added new Party Finder option within the Raid lobby
Raid Bug Fixes
- Atomgrad Global: fixed armor to correctly shift from backpack to held armor
Raid Episode 1
- Fixed an issue where a Player could lose their Sentry Gun after cycling weapons
- Addressed specific points where Players could leave the playable area
- Addressed issues where the Graphic Price Loading Screen was not awarding correctly or appearing for Players after completing the Atomgrad Raid
Cooperative
New Modifier
- Added One in the Chamber modifier to the Low Profile mission
Adjustments
- Added messaging to all Players when any Player selects “Restart Mission” or “Restart From Checkpoint”
- Added text splash when killing a Juggernaut
Cooperative Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent “The Rebel” weapon Blueprint from unlocking after collecting 100 Stars
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drop backpack items when quickdraw was activated
- Fixed an issue where the COD Points widget in the Special Ops menu would display as zero
Low Profile Mission
- Fixed an issue where exfil started earlier than expected after a checkpoint restart
- Fixed an issue where enemy vehicles would occasionally spawn with no occupants
Defender: Mt. Zaya Mission
- Fixed a cash exploit
- Increased radius for Juggernaut key pickup interaction prompt
High Ground Mission
- Fixed an issue where player could obtain both roles
- Fixed an issue where lock-on sound could continue playing
Multiplayer Season 2 changes
Modes
- Infected
- Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses.
- Gun Game
- Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win.
- Grind
- Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations.
- Hardcore
- The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD.
Maps
- Dome (6v6)
- This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces.
- Valderas Museum (6v6)
- The other Core map launching at the start of Season 02 is Valderas Museum, returning since first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta.
- Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)
- Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural point of interest.
- Al Malik International (Battle Map)
- Located at the southern tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities, and will be available in Ground War and Invasion Modes.
Ranked Play
Ranked Play is now live and available to all players who have reached Level 16.
Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings
- Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- CDL Search and Destroy
Warzone 2.0 Season 2 changes
Ashika Island New Map
Brought to you by our partners at High Moon Studios, Ashika Island, also known as “Isle of the Sea Lion”, is part of a small archipelago located in an undisclosed location, somewhere in the APAC (Asia Pacific) region. For now, this map will host the new Battle Royale Resurgence mode and will also be available in DMZ at the launch of Season 02.
Map Updates
- Al Mazrah
- Downed aircraft at Sattiq Caves
- Underground tunnels in Suburbs 14
- New passenger train moving counterdirectional to the existing cargo train
- Added a path through the cliffside north of Zarqwa Hydroelectric.
- Added vehicle ramp to garage rooftop in Al Malik International.
- Gulag
- The Gulag map has been updated to better suit 1v1 combat in Season 02.
Playlist
Battle Royale
Al Mazrah
- Standard
- Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Off
- Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
- Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
- Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Refill
- Solos
Ashika Island
- Resurgence
- Quads
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
- Quads
Gameplay
New Gameplay Features
- Counter UAV New Killstreak
- A defensive Killstreak that deploys an autonomous UAV to target an area and jams the enemy’s radar, minimap, as well as their HUD.
Al Mazrah | All Modes
- Redeploy Packs New Equipment
- This new Tactical Equipment will give Players another shot at victory! They can be found in ground loot, on some Buy Stations and are guaranteed from completing the Strongholds & Black Sites mission.
Ashika Island | Event
- Restore Honor New Recovery Mechanic (Season Launch)
- Every Player in Resurgence will drop a dog tag upon death once per match, which can either be picked up by a Squad member or themselves after redeploying. Doing so grants a small Cash reward, as well as a single UAV ping that marks both enemy threats and nearby Supply Boxes.
- If a Player recovers their own Fallen Soldier Tag or one belonging to a teammate, they get a 50-meter loot ping, a normal 300-meter UAV ping, and $1000.
- The money reward will only be awarded once but the pings will be given each time honor is restored thereafter.
- Search & Seizure New Contract (In-Season)
- Recover a stolen vehicle protected by local mercenaries and transport it to a safe location for extraction. Avoid the enemy deterrents and ambushes along the way.
- Redeploy Drones New Field Upgrade (In-Season)
- Interact with a cable suspended from a heavy lift drone to ascend skyward and quickly relocate.
- Rusher New A.I. (In-Season)
- An aggressive A.I. Combatant that specializes in close quarters combat, utilizing evasive forward movement to try and close the distance for an attack. Has a handgun as a backup Weapon in case an enemy can’t be reached for melee and mini-smoke bombs to help reposition and retreat.
Gameplay Adjustments
- Loot that spawns across Al Mazrah has been adjusted…
- Slight adjustment to the existing loot pool
- Counter UAV has been added
- Cash Economy
- Players will now drop more Cash upon elimination
- Players will now retain more Cash upon redeployment
- Overall balance change to economy so that Players earn more Cash per match
- Slight reduction to Cash rewards for completing Contracts
- Cash found via ground loot has been increased to compensate for the above change
- Minimum Cash value found:
- On ground increased to $500
- In cash registers to $500
- Basic Supply Boxes – $500
- Legendary Supply Boxes – $800
- It was previously mentioned that Cash would no longer be obtainable via Basic and Legendary Supply Boxes – this has since been adjusted
- Minimum Cash value found:
- Armor Plates & Vest
- All Players will now have a 3-Plate Armor Vest at all times
- Players will also spawn with a different number of equipped Armor Plates depending on the following:
- Infil deployment
- Players will deploy with 2 plates
- Gulag redeployment
- Players will redeploy with 3 plates
- Resurgence redeployment
- Players will redeploy with 2 plates
- Infil deployment
- Perk Packages
- Players will now be able to customize their own Perk Packages
- Disabled
- Overclock
- Birdseye
- Disabled
- Players will now be able to customize their own Perk Packages
- Buy Stations
- Spawn locations have been adjusted
- All spawn locations will be static across each match
- Loadout Drop Markers now have unlimited stock at all Buy Stations and prices have been reduced. Prices will scale to Squad sizes.
- Solos
- $8,000
- Duos
- $12,000 ($6,000 per Player)
- Trios
- $16,000 ($5,300 per Player)
- Quads
- $20,000 ($5,000 per Player)
- Solos
- Strongholds & Black Sites
- Strongholds & Black Sites are now a primary way to earn a Redeploy Pack
- A.I. Combatant damage decreased:
- Assault Rifle Damage decreased to 22, down from 34
- Shotgun Pellet Damage decreased to 15, down from 17
- A.I. Combatants in Strongholds or Black Sites will evacuate the area during the 3 final circles
- Champion’s Quest
- Players may notice an adjustment to difficulty
- A new Weapon Blueprint reward is now available for completing Champion’s Quest
- The Season 01 FTac Recon “Brass Tacks” Weapon Blueprint reward has been vaulted
- All other Champion’s Quest rewards remain the same
- Backpacks & Inventory
- Loot will now drop out of all containers in the world, similar to loot from Supply Boxes
- Eliminated Players will drop loot onto the ground rather than loot-filled Backpacks
- To better define each Player’s role within the match, Medium and Large Backpacks will no longer be found in the environment
- Every Player will have the same Small Backpack throughout the entire game
- When Players expend an item in their active Loadout, stored items from the Backpack will no longer fill that slot. The only two items that will still automatically populate the Loadout from the Backpack are Armor Plates and Ammunition.
- The changes above should reduce the impact of stacking medical supplies, Equipment, and Killstreaks
- Loadout Drops
- A second Loadout Drop Public Event has been added, which means the drops will now happen on the first and fifth Circles each match.
- Spawn Protection
- Protects the Player when they are between 64 to 19 meters off the ground.
- Gulag
- Players will now face one another in a 1v1 Gulag
- Flag Control has replaced the Jailer as the overtime mechanic
- Player Loadouts will change as Circles progress and can include:
- Either Assault Rifles, Submachine Guns, or Light Machine Guns as Primary Weapons
- Handguns will remain available as Secondary Weapons
- Snapshot Grenade as Tactical Equipment
- Shotguns have been removed
- Cash will now spawn as ground loot
Improvements
- Pre-Match Loadout Selection
- Now able to select and edit Loadouts in pre-match lobbies
- Plating Improvements
- Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25%
- Movement speed increased while plating
- Players can now sprint while plating
- Players can now bust through doors while plating
- Ping Visibility
- Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.
- Interrogation
- The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.
- Loot Improvements
- Improved the separation of loot on steep inclines and in tight areas.
UI/UX
- Combat Records
- Warzone 2.0 Combat Records will come online as part of Season 02. The statistics present in the Warzone 2.0 Combat Record will only be from the activation date forward, and will not include statistics from Season 01.
- Play Again
- This menu option enables Players to do the following:
- As the party leader:
- Play Again With This Squad
- Play Again With Party and Fill Squad
- As a squad member not in the party:
- Play Again With This Squad
- Play Again With A New Squad
- As the party leader:
- This menu option enables Players to do the following:
Bug fixes
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Loadout icons to disappear on the Tac Map.
- Fixed an issue where Custom Loadouts would reset to a Default Loadout after exiting a match.
- Fixed an issue where Players could continue driving vehicles after running out of fuel.
- Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol could be duplicated.
- Fixed an issue where the Revive Pistol would not do melee damage to downed Players.
- Fixed an issue where Stronghold Bombs could be defused through walls.
- Fixed an issue where the Champion’s Quest Bombsite would spawn near water and cause a physics issue.
- Fixed an issue where Helicopters could sometimes clip through the Control Tower at Al Malik Airport.
- Fixed an issue that caused obstructed or misaligned loot.
- Fixed an issue that caused geographic elements to float.
- Fixed an issue that caused corrupted lighting inside of one the Mawizeh Marsh buildings.
- Fixed an issue with Loadout Drops around Mawizeh Marsh.
- Fixed an issue where the Heartbeat Sensor was tracking incorrectly, almost never showing Players on the radar.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to see the Bonus Battle Royale Challenge prior to completing Daily Challenges.
DMZ Season 2 changes
General
New Exclusion Zone
- Ashika Island
- New Weapons Case
- New boss: The Bombmaker
- New rewards
- New locked and dangerous spaces
New Faction
- Crown
- New Faction Mission set
- Available to Modern Warfare II Owners only
Season 02 Reset
- Faction Mission progress has been reset for Season 02
- Previously unlocked Insured Weapon slots will remain unlocked
- Contraband weapon inventories have been reverted to starting weapons
- Key stashes have been emptied
Mission Refresh
- New missions sets have arrived with Season 02 for all players. These are comprised of new missions, updated missions, and some returning missions.
- New mission sets will send Players to all 3 Exclusion Zones of DMZ.
- The Key Stash can now hold items for missions so Players can transport them across Exclusion Zones to complete objectives.
Gameplay
- Missions
- Adjusted the overall scaling of difficulty in Missions as the Faction Mission Tiers progress.
- Contracts
- Secure Intel Contract no longer calls reinforcements to the radio tower.
- The Attack Helicopter in Cargo Contracts will now react more quickly to the vehicle’s movement while firing, and the Attack Helicopter’s missiles will more accurately hit the Operator vehicle when moving slowly.
- The HVTs for “Eliminate HVT contracts” will now drop more rare keys and will sometimes drop stronghold keycards.
- Enemy Tuning
- Adjusted lethality of AI across Al Mazrah including number of AI spawning, and the accuracy of AI at range.
- Locations
- Infiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Dead Drop locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Exfiltration locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
- Boss locations have been updated in Al Mazrah.
Adjustments
- Plating Improvements
- Global plating animation speed increased by approximately 25%
- Movement speed increased while plating
- Players can now sprint while plating
- Players can now bust through doors while plating
- Ping Visibility
- Each squad member will have a unique color highlighting their name and pings.
- Interrogation
- The reveal mechanic has been changed from an orange outline to a red marker to remain consistent with similar mechanics.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where attempting to pick up an Armor Plate with a full inventory could sometimes cause a crash.
- Fixed an issue where players could duplicate weapons in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the infiltration screen.
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t mute their squadmates
- Fixed an issue where two exfil helicopters could collide
- Reduced instances of Players becoming stuck on a “downloading instance inventory” message.
- Fixed an issue that would cause two items to be removed from a backpack when trying to remove only one in the pre-game loadout screen
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to duplicate Field Upgrades and Killstreaks
- Fixed some issues that caused obstructed or misaligned loot