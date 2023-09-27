Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone: How to Unlock the Dual Kamas Melee Weapon

Melee weapons have been a shining feature in Call of Duty since they were first implemented back in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. We’ve come a long way from only having a knife in our pocket, and Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 6 added one of the coolest choices yet.

Kamas are originally a Japanese farming tool similar to a sickle, but they’ve historically been employed as weapons too, and now you can wield the power of these pointy billhooks for yourself while you hunt down enemies from Las Almas all the way to Al Mazrah.

This won’t change your gameplay very much, but there’s something to be said for the bump in aesthetic. Here’s how to get your hands on them.

How to unlock the Dual Kama Melee Weapons in Call of Duty

Image via Activision.

The Dual Kamas are quite easy to unlock in Season 6. All you have to do is claim Battle Pass Sector F18 to add them to your inventory. This is the same process used in every season, and this time around you can also snag the TR-76 Geist and ISO 9mm SMG while you pick your way through the rewards path.

Once you’ve unlocked it from the Battle Pass, just flip back over to whichever loadout you want to add them to and find them in the Secondary Weapons category, right under the Melee tab. When that’s done, you’re ready to embrace your inner Ghost of Caldera, so jump in and hack and slash your way to victory.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2: Is Unlocking the Dual Kamas Worth It?

Screenshot by Gamepur.

It’s a clear YES here. Dual Kamas are a fun addition to the game, and they’re totally free. Picking them up is just a matter of style, but they look incredible if you’ve got good camos to slap on them.

Polyatomic and Orion both add a new level of depth, so if grinding out all those challenges is how you like to play the game, then give these a whirl and make your friends jealous with the screenshots.