How to Get All Halloween Cosmetics in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Haunting is Call of Duty’s signature Halloween-themed event for Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone, and the 2023 Edition aims to kick things up to its highest notch yet. In-game events, playlist transformations, map makeovers, and an overloaded Battle Pass make up what might be the most exciting content revamp in franchise history.

There’s a lot to keep track of, though. Not all items will be debuting in the same place, and at least a few will be locked behind the Soul Capture event, adding another wrinkle to an already convoluted system. Whether you’re itching to scare the pants off of someone as one of the freakish Spawn variants or hoping to cut enemy Operators down to size with the DOOM Chainsaw, here’s how to buy all of the Call of Duty Halloween items.

Warzone 2 & MW2 Halloween Rewards: Battle Pass Operator & Skins

Image via Activision.

First off is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass. This is the home to all things Spawn in Season 6, so if any of those skins interest you, it’s pretty simple to earn them. Each of them will be locked behind a map grid like any other Battle Pass experience in this era.

Here’s every Spawn-themed item in the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Battle Pass:

Al Simmons (Operator)

Spawn (Al Simmons Skin)

Burned Spawn (Al Simmons Skin)

Creepy Clown (Fender Skin)

Violator (König Skin)

Disruptor (Horangi Skin)

Soul Crusher (Vega Skin)

Nikto Spawn (Nikto Skin)

A new original skin called Gaia will also be available as part of the pass. You can save your tokens to buy individual grids and plot your course, or you can automate things and have the game spend them as you play.

We won’t know where each skin is located in the Battle Pass until Season 6 kicks off on September 27, but we’ll update this page at that time.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Halloween Store Bundles

Image via Activision.

The next significant content offering will be through the Call of Duty Store, where Call of Duty’s biggest crossovers and collaborations typically live, where names like Godzilla, Nicki Minaj, and Shredder (of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fame) all made the jump into the franchise.

It’s a mixed bag of iconic names this time around, but there’s a little something for many different types of horror fans. Check out the full list of in-store bundles:

Inarius & Lilith (Diablo 4)

Alucard (Hellsing)

Ash Williams (Evil Dead)

Skeletor (Masters of the Universe)

DOOM (Tracer Weapon Bundle)

These will all carry their own price tags, so grabbing the entire collection will be quite expensive. Typically, premium bundles cost 2400 COD Points (or $19.99), so don’t expect any of these to come particularly cheap.

How to Earn Soul Capture Event Rewards & Cosmetics in MW2 & Warzone

Image via Activision.

Finally, the Soul Capture event in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone will have its own list of cosmetics and rewards for players to unlock as they play the game. This works by adding in a dropped soul for every unique enemy you takedown during the course of the event. There is a limited number you can earn in each Multiplayer match – six in most modes – and you have to finish the match to collect them.

For Warzone, we expect The Soul Capture event to work like the Trophy Hunting event. Players will need to either win the match carrying all of the souls or turn them in at a deposit site before they’re eliminated from the game.

These rewards have yet to be made public, but there were 18 event collectibles to earn last time, with two extra Operator skins waiting in the wings as the benchmark rewards for collecting specific amounts.