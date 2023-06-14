Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Why is Ranked Play Down & Missing?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 4 has arrived, and multiple unique changes are coming to the game. There are a handful of new weapons, various maps to check out, and several DMZ mission changes that should shake it up for players across the board. One thing that players are noticing is the lack of ranked play.

There have been several players who want to jump back into the ranked games for Call of Duty and begin working on their levels. However, the mode has not been enabled yet. This is causing a good amount of strife with some players, but we have some insight into these problems, and when you can expect to see ranked play returning to Modern Warfare 2.

Did Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remove Ranked Play?

The development team behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has confirmed that ranked play should return on the same day as the start of Season 4, Wednesday, June 14. However, the mode has not been turned on at the same time as the servers went live at the start of the season. Many believe this is simply because the team has not turned on ranked play.

It has been confirmed that the Ranked Play is back online, and it should be working for all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players.

Ranked Play is back online and ready for Season 04 Competitors in #ModernWarfareII and #Warzone.



ICYMI: Patch Notes for Season 04 are available.



MWII Ranked Play Patch Noteshttps://t.co/bz71vvCvLY



WZ Ranked Play Patch Noteshttps://t.co/gJTjFuu3TL https://t.co/J497dlmmIK — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 14, 2023

It looks like this is merely a brief delay. Treyarch has not made its way to their official Twitter account to share any announcements or issues they’re having and they have not shared any further observations as I write this. It likely means the team is actively working to get Ranked Mode back up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and we should expect it before the end of today, but this is pure speculation.

If there is further development from the team, we’ll update this page with any formal messaging from Treyarch and ensure those details are shared with everyone. This might be a minor bump in the road for the team as they launch season 4, and Call of Duty players are merely eager to jump back into the game and begin working on their gameplay in the new competition season.

In the meantime, Treyarch has shared the patch notes for Modern Warfare 2’s Ranked Play, highlighting that the three new weapons added to the game will not be available during Season 4, along with listing Season 4 rewards, end-of-season division rewards, and competitive modes being added to the game.