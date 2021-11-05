Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, explained

There are always a handful of problems for online games, and if you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, you may encounter a few issues when attempting to load into an online game. Several players have reported they’ve encountered the Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, with no further details about what’s happening or what they can do to fix it. Here’s what you need to know about the “not working” error message in Call of Duty: Vanguard and what you can do about it.

The first thing you’ll want to do is try running another Call of Duty: Vanguard match. Suppose the error happens again. Go back to the Call of Duty main menu and select the Multiplayer option again. If you continue having issues, drop out of the application and restart it. Some players have had success with restarting their client to resume playing the game.

Alternatively, it could be a problem with your internet connection. First, you’ll want to make sure the Battle.net servers are still operating fine, which you can check on the Activision Support page for Call of Duty: Vanguard. If everything looks good there, you’ll want to check things on your side by unplugging your router, waiting for the modem to reset, and then trying again. While you’re waiting, closeout of the Call of Duty: Vanguard application, and then try again after your internet has been turned back on.

If you’re still experiencing issues, the final thing you’ll want to do is uninstall Call of Duty: Vanguard, and see if a fresh reinstall is what you need to do. Completely reinstalling all of the files could fix the error.

Should you still encounter the problem, the next step is to escalate it and reach out to the Activision Support team page. You can reach out to them to explain the issue and see if they can find a solution for your computer. It might be something out of your hands that they can directly intervene with and ensure the problem doesn’t happen again, but talking with them is your best, final bet, especially after a fresh install.