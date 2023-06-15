Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Complete Icebreaker

The Icebreaker mission for the Black Mous faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ map has a list of objectives for you to finish. Thankfully, these only have to do with tracking down two dead drops, both at separate locations.

The first dead drop will take you to Vondel’s Zoo, and the second will be close to Vondel University. You do need to complete the order of these missions in a specific way, starting with the Vondel Zoo, where you pick up several supplies. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Icebreaker mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode.

All Dead Drop Locations for Icebreaker in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vondel Zoo is located at the southwest portion of the Vondel map in DMZ. I noticed that this area typically has a low to medium threshold of NPCs roaming around this location. However, what makes it truly dangerous is the number of other players attempting to run through this area. Because everyone is attempting to find this dead drop location and acquire the letter of introduction and tracker, it’s always relatively contested.

I found it best to roam straight into this location with a vehicle or a jet ski on the west side and race straight to this objective location. When I arrived, grabbing the two items was quick, and having a vehicle get me out of there made it a lot easier to escape any NPCs that were roaming or caught sight of me, followed by any players who were also looking for these items in my DMZ match.

After grabbing the letter of introduction and tracker, the next step is to find the dead drop closer to DMZ’s Vondel University. Unfortunately, I was a little stuck while searching this area to try and find this dead drop because the mission statement details it as Vondel University, but it’s actually on the border between the university and the graveyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dead drop will be on the southwest side of the university, on the west side of a building. Similar to the other dead drop, this is a large trash container, and both the letter of introduction and tracker need to go into this dead drop in DMZ.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After both have made it inside, the Icebreaker mission immediately completes. I chose to perish to some NPCs rather than make it to an extraction point, but both are valid ways to finish this DMZ mission and unlock the Phalanx Faction.