Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Find The Vondel Zoo Dead Drop

There are multiple missions for players to complete while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ game mode. The extraction mode comes with plenty of high stakes and requires a good amount of team coordination to get the job done. In the Icebreaker mission, we were asked to pick up a letter of introduction from the Vondel Zoo dead drop.

Similar to the other dead drops in DMZ, this location is hidden, and it makes tracking it down a little tricky. We were able to locate this area, and we found ourselves one step closer to completing Icebreaker. Here’s what you need to know about how you can find the Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to Find The Vondel Zoo Dead Drop in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

As I quickly figured out, the dead drop will be somewhere in the Vondel Zoo region of the map. This is in the southwest area of Vondel and typically has a fair amount of NPCs patrolling this region. Getting to this location was relatively easy because of where I started, but the results might vary for every player with this mission, based on their starting location in Vondel.

The exact location you need to find is in the southwest part of the Vondel Zoo in the Warzone 2.0 DMZ map. You’ll see a large building, next to one of the several zoo exhibits, and the dead drop should be on the south side.

When you arrive at this location, interact with the dead drop. This is how we obtained the letter of introduction for the Icebreaker mission in DMZ and secured the intel for the next step. It is important to note that we ran into a handful of players also attempting to confirm this location, and we were able to outmaneuver them for the objective and progress through the rest of the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I found it helpful to have a speedy exit nearby when I was ready to go and had everything I needed to escape the area. This might not always be the most secure way to leave this area, but I found it helpful to have a vehicle nearby or to have one marked when I was ready to go.

The rest of the Icebreaker mission also takes place on this map. The next steps involve you going to Vondel’s university to place the letter of introduction and the tracking device in that location on the DMZ map to wrap everything up.