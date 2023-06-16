Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Complete Look Out

The Look Out is one of the final missions for the first tier of the White Lotus faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ game mode. Although it only consists of two steps, the details of where you need to go can be a bit confusing.

It all comes down to finding a particular object in the northern part of the map and transporting it to the center. This can take a good amount of time, and with some tricky movement, you should be able to complete it relatively quickly. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Look Out mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to Find the IR Beacon on the northern coast of Ashika Island in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first location we need to go to is on the very north of Ashika Island to find the IR Beacon. Although the mission told me to go to the north of the island to find the beacon between rocks, the quest wants us to go to the far border of the map on Ashika Island, where there should be a boat sitting next to several rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The IR Beacon will be on the tallest rock. I was able to reach this location by swimming, but I think it’s better to bring a boat to reach this area and then drive it to take it back to the main island. However, there is a boat docked near these rocks for anyone who swims out here without an exit strategy.

Where to Place the IR Beach on Ashika Castle in DMZ

With the IR Beacon, the next step in the quest is to bring it to the top of the Ashika Castle and plant it before leaving the DMZ map. This does need to be completed in the same deployment or to extract with the beacon and return to Ashika Island, planting it at the top.

Ashika Castle is a heavily guarded position on Ashika Island. Not only are NPCs regularly patrolling this area, but players are typically trying to breach the castle and loot as much as they can from this location. This makes it a highly contested location in Call of Duty’s DMZ game mode.

While working to complete this portion of the mission, I found it easier to reach the top of the castle by making my way from the southern part of the map. The south part has a rather steep hill that I leaped down from and climbed the top, jumping on the ledges to reach the top.

There will be a prompt at the top of Ashika Castle that says, “Place the IR Beacon,” after this is done, the DMZ mission is complete. It is not a requirement to extract from the map. Once this step has been done, the mission is over, and you’ll receive full credit for it.