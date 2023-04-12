Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to complete Dealmaker mission in DMZ

There are multiple missions you have the chance to complete while working your way through the DMZ playlist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Warzone 2.0. These missions are how you unlock exclusive rewards and earn the most experience points outside of successfully exfiltrating from the maps.

One of the missions is called Dealmaker, and you’ll be expected to bring at least three unique items to the Bartering station to exchange them for a specific item. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Dealmaker mission in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

How to find an electric drill, a gas can, and a golden skull in DMZ

The first step to this mission has you tracking down three items: an electric drill, a gas can, and a golden skull. Golden skulls are easily the most difficult to find of the three items. You can typically find electric drills inside garages, and lockers, or you can track one down by opening tool chests. The same goes for the gas can, but you can typically find it inside gas stations.

For the golden skull, there are typically several Strongholds you can unlock in Al Mazrah. These Strongholds are scattered throughout the map, but if you have a Stronghold key, these doors will unlock, and you’ll need to fight your way inside to secure a golden skull that might be hidden somewhere at this location. Unfortunately, these are not guaranteed to always drop, so don’t expect them to appear every time.

Another good way to track down golden skulls is to open up Supply Drops. These can appear anywhere on the map; every player will see their location. These drop zones are tricky to secure, but they offer a good chance of finding a gold skull inside the bag. Your best chance to find a golden skull is to make your way to Al Mazrah as they have a better drop rate on that map.

How to get a Secure Backpack in DMZ

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have all these items, the next stop is for you to make your way to the Buy Station. You can find these scattered across any of the DMZ maps, but you must have all three previous items in your inventory. If you have those items, you can grab a Secured Backpack from the Barter option.

You’ll exchange those three items for a Secured Backpack, thus completing the Dealmaker mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ playlist.