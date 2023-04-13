Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to get the Scavenger’s Calling Cards in DMZ

You’ll be on the lookout for several notable items while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ playlist, where every item counts as a helpful resource, or it can become cash. Some of these items are going to be vital to completing several unique missions in the DMZ playlist.

One of these missions requires you to track down an item known as the Scavenger’s Calling Card. It’s an item you won’t be able to find in every location, but there’s a good way to know you’re about to find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Scavenger’s Calling Card in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to find the Scavenger’s Calling Cards in DMZ

Image via Activision

The Scavenger’s Calling Cards will only appear in DMZ matches where the Scavenger has appeared. This is an NPC character that will roam the map, attacking players, and is typically wearing a black ghillie suit. This character will also consistently talk about wanting to sell another player’s gear after they take them down.

Unfortunately, these Calling Cards do not appear after you defeat the Scavenger. Instead, the Scavenger drops these cards after they loot a dead player’s body, exchanging the player’s dog tags with the Calling Card. You will know you’ve discovered a Calling Card on the map when you encounter a distinct red circle on your mini-map.

This only appears on your mini-map, and then you will need to track down the player’s body to find the Calling Card. You will need to do this several times for the Calling Card mission, part of the Redacted questline that every player should be able to complete during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Season 3 and onward.

The Scavenger can be a difficult character to track down, but he’s easier to fight against, so long as you have the drop on him and some decent gear. Taking down the Scavenger is another requirement of the Calling Card mission in DMZ.