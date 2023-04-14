Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – How to find and use Rebreathers in DMZ

Rebreathers are a valuable item you can use while playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ playlist. The item has the chance to appear while exploring the map, but you might need to go out of your way to get it if you don’t get lucky.

Rebreathers can be exceptionally useful, but it’s somewhat situational. It’s the type of item that you’ll want to have in your equipment when you’re up against a wall. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and use Rebreathers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ.

Where to find Rebreathers in DMZ

Image via Activision

Rebreathers can appear anywhere in the world while you’re exploring the DMZ. They can appear on both Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. These items will appear to be large cylinder tanks, and you can interact with the item when you approach them.

Like other Field Upgrades in DMZ, you can store it in your inventory or equip it to your character. You’ll be able to use the Rebreather during your match when you equip it, but if you have more than one, the spare will go into your inventory.

How to use Rebreathers in DMZ

When you have the Rebreather equipped to your character, interact with the item while underwater, and your character will take a breath from it. This will essentially “heal” whatever air loss damage they were taking, allowing them to remain underwater for longer.

This item is a great way to navigate the DMZ, avoid enemy NPC patrols, or try to sneak up on players about to enter a hostile area. These items have a set number of charges, and once they’re out, you’ll need to find another one to use again, or you can swap one out from your inventory to your equipped screen.