Can Alpha Pokemon be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The Alpha Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are the largest, most powerful Pokémon of that species in the immediate area. You can expect them to put up a hefty fight, and if you see them in the wild, you’ll have to weigh your chances of defeating or even catching them. While catching Alpha Pokémon is a challenge and possible, can Alpha Pokémon be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We can confirm that there’s a chance for Alpha Pokémon to spawn into your game as the shiny version. It rarely happens, and when it does, you’ll want to hope that you’ve increased your Star Rank with the Galaxy Expedition team enough to capture it. Alpha Pokémon are challenging to catch, but if you have enough Star Ranks, you have a chance to catch them. However, there’s still a low chance of catching a standard one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During our game, we encountered a shiny Alpha Hippowdon in the wild. These Pokémon are much more aggressive than their standard versions, so if you see a shiny Alpha, we recommend going out of your want to try and catch it. While you might not always be successful, it doesn’t hurt to try and go after them. Alternatively, you can increase your chances of finding shiny Pokémon by completing 10 research tasks for a Pokémon or getting Perfect Research for a Pokémon in your Pokédex.