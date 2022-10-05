Can I opt out of SMS Protect for Overwatch 2? Answered

While we can commend Blizzard for trying to combat smurf accounts and players who look to cheat and exploit in Overwatch 2, there is a section of people that just want to play who can not access the game because of the SMS Protect program. The rule is that you must have a post-paid phone number connected to your Battle.net account before you can play the game. This rules out anyone who uses a pre-paid plan. Can you opt out of SMS Protect and still play Overwatch 2?

Related: What is a post paid number, and why do you need one for Overwatch 2? Answered

Can you play Overwatch 2 without setting up SMS Protect?

While you can technically opt out of SMS Protect in Overwatch 2 by removing the phone number associated with your Battle.net account, this will lock you out of the game until you set it up again with a phone number that meets the programs requirements. SMS Protect makes sure that every number only has one Battle.net account connected to it to prevent people from easily creating a new account in the game after they get banned for cheating. If you were able to opt out of it and still access the game, it would completely break the point of having it in the first place.

If you are someone who is stuck with a pre-paid phone number, there unfortunately is not much you can do at this time. We recommend using a friend or family member’s post-paid number, but be sure not to do anything to get yourself in trouble. If they are not going to play the game, you can have them set up the number under your account and enter the code needed to activate SMS Protect.

Hopefully, an update to the system will come through soon that lets innocent players with pre-paid plans access the game somehow.