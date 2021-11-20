Can Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl connect to Pokémon Go?

As Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl accompanies Pokémon Go as the most prominent games in the series at the moment, many are eager to know how these titles will interactive with each other. As Pokémon Go did eventually deliver a transferring option to Pokémon Sword and Shield, it seems the franchise will go to the same lengths with the newest mainline titles.

As of now, there are currently no features allowing users of the mobile game to connect or interact with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, it is confirmed that the newest Switch games will have Pokémon Home compatibility at some point in 2022. Ultimately, this means that players will be able to send certain Pokémon from Go to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in due time.

For those who haven’t used Pokémon Home, it is a Switch and mobile app that works as a database that can store and transfer captures from Pokémon Go and older mainline titles to Sword and Shield. However, as only Pokémon featured in Sword and Shield’s National Pokédex are transferrable into the games, it is likely the same restriction will apply to Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Go users can prepare for this feature early by sending catches through the Go Teleporter and into Home. Though, think twice before you do this, as these Pokémon cannot be brought back into Go after this is done.

