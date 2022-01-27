You’ll be exploring all of the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to find the many Pokémon hidden throughout the game. They’re scattered all over, and the Unown Pokémon are incredibly unique. You get the chance to start looking for them when you unlock them, but they each come with a distinct clue of where they could be in the game. When you find them, can Unown be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Based on multiple reports by those who have worked their way through the game and have attempted to capture these Pokémon, it looks like the Unown are shiny locked. We may need to adjust this information based on further evidence, but it does look like this is true.

If a Pokémon is shiny locked, it means that no matter how times you encounter them or try and catch them, a shiny version will not appear. This typically happens when a specific encounter is set to happen, and players try saving their game before it occurs to see if they can catch a shiny version.

While you’re out in the Hisui region trying to find these Unown, you don’t need to worry about trying to find a shiny version. Your primary concern will be to try catching them and adding the Unown to your collection. There are 26 in total, each signifying a letter from the alphabet.