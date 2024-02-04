Can You Beat the Mysterious Swordsman Id in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Recommended Videos

At the end of Chapter 3 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, players will encounter a Mysterious Swordsman whom they must battle immediately after taking out a powerful beast. The trouble is, it’s not clear if they’re meant to beat this boss or not.

For the most part, it’s pretty clear what players should be doing as they progress through Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s story. However, there’s a point just after beating the giant beast that controls the winds in Chapter 3 when everything gets thrown on its head. Players are forced to fight Mysterious Swordsman Id, and it’s completely unknown if they’re meant to beat him or not. It very well could be an example of a boss that it’s possible to defeat even though things look hopeless.

Is it Possible to Beat the Mysterious Swordsman Id in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

No, it’s not possible to beat the Mysterious Swordsman Id at the end of Chapter 3 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This boss fight is a farce, one that is designed for players to lose as part of the story to show how powerful Id and his group are.

When we battled with Id, he took out our party members one by one as their health bars reached zero. There was no chance to revive them; he simply launched at them and beat them to the ground before moving on to someone else.

When it came to our character, he didn’t hesitate to put us down with a single hit. This is how we know this is a fight for players to lose in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, because our health bar didn’t reach zero. It was one hit at the end of the fight, then a cutscene played out.

Do You Fight Mysterious Swordsman Id Again After Chapter 3 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Yes, Id reappears later in Granblue Fantasy: Relink for another boss battle for players to beat him in. Players will need to be prepared for this fight because it’s just as tough as the first. However, by this point in the game, they should have higher-level characters with more Masteries unlocked and high-level weapons with which to attack him.

