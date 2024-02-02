How the Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Recommended Videos

All rewards come in due time, and that Whitewing Key you’ve been looking for since early Chapter 1 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink could fall into your hands soon enough.

Hearing that sweet sound of rupies falling each time I crack open a treasure chest is incredibly rewarding. I guess all those hours of aimlessly walking around maps hoping to find some random archive orb, a silly crab collectible, or even some spare Standard Refinium do pay off.

However, there is one particular chest I couldn’t get off my mind during most of my Granblue Fantasy: Relink playthrough: Whitewing Key Chests. These chests populate the streets of both Seedhollow and Folca, but the required key to open them is nowhere to be found. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Whitewing Key and how to open every Whitewing Key Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Related: Best Party Setup in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

How to Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open the Whitewing Key Treasure Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need the Whitewing Key, an item that is unlocked after completing Chapter 0 (Ø).

Related: How to Complete All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

This means that though you can find the chests as early as Chapter 1, you won’t be able to get the goodies inside them until you’re finished with Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story. Unlike the Silver Key, you can’t get it earlier by completing any side quest. But hey, finishing Chapter 0 also grants you the Zegargrande Legend promotion and unlocks Maniac Difficulty, if it’s any consolation.

All Whitewing Treasure Chests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you’ve got the key, you can open the Whitewing Treasure Chest in Folca and the two Whitewing Treasure Chests in Seedhollow. Here is every Whitewing Treasure Location in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Whitewing Treasure Location Town How to Find It Rewards Folca The Whitewing Treasure Chest in Folca can be found next to the Chapel atop the hill. It’s hidden between some bushes, so look carefully. Azurite’s Splendor

Damage Cap IV

Tyranny IV

5380 rupies Seedhollow One of the Whitewing Treasure Chests in Seedhollow can be found in a picturesque hallway east of the commercial area. Walk through this hallway and keep your eyes glued to the right to find a Whitewing Treasure Chest in front of a residence. Damascus Ingot

Quick Cooldown V

Improved Dodge

5333 rupies Seedhollow From the location where you found the first Whitewing Treasure chest in Seedhollow, take a left and go through a shabbier hallway. Then, take a second left to spot the second Whitewing Treasure chest against a wall. Silver Spellbook

Skilled Assault IV

Stamina IV

5412 rupies

These are all the Whitewing Treasure locations in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Inside them, you’ll find legendary and rare insignias and lots of rupies.