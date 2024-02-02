How the Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink
Gold and white means the loot inside must be fancy. Here’s how to get that Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
All rewards come in due time, and that Whitewing Key you’ve been looking for since early Chapter 1 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink could fall into your hands soon enough.
Hearing that sweet sound of rupies falling each time I crack open a treasure chest is incredibly rewarding. I guess all those hours of aimlessly walking around maps hoping to find some random archive orb, a silly crab collectible, or even some spare Standard Refinium do pay off.
However, there is one particular chest I couldn’t get off my mind during most of my Granblue Fantasy: Relink playthrough: Whitewing Key Chests. These chests populate the streets of both Seedhollow and Folca, but the required key to open them is nowhere to be found. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Whitewing Key and how to open every Whitewing Key Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
Related: Best Party Setup in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
How to Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
To open the Whitewing Key Treasure Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need the Whitewing Key, an item that is unlocked after completing Chapter 0 (Ø).
Related: How to Complete All Folca Side Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
This means that though you can find the chests as early as Chapter 1, you won’t be able to get the goodies inside them until you’re finished with Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story. Unlike the Silver Key, you can’t get it earlier by completing any side quest. But hey, finishing Chapter 0 also grants you the Zegargrande Legend promotion and unlocks Maniac Difficulty, if it’s any consolation.
All Whitewing Treasure Chests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Once you’ve got the key, you can open the Whitewing Treasure Chest in Folca and the two Whitewing Treasure Chests in Seedhollow. Here is every Whitewing Treasure Location in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:
These are all the Whitewing Treasure locations in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Inside them, you’ll find legendary and rare insignias and lots of rupies.