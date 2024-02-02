How the Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Gold and white means the loot inside must be fancy. Here’s how to get that Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

All rewards come in due time, and that Whitewing Key you’ve been looking for since early Chapter 1 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink could fall into your hands soon enough.

Hearing that sweet sound of rupies falling each time I crack open a treasure chest is incredibly rewarding. I guess all those hours of aimlessly walking around maps hoping to find some random archive orb, a silly crab collectible, or even some spare Standard Refinium do pay off.

However, there is one particular chest I couldn’t get off my mind during most of my Granblue Fantasy: Relink playthrough: Whitewing Key Chests. These chests populate the streets of both Seedhollow and Folca, but the required key to open them is nowhere to be found. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Whitewing Key and how to open every Whitewing Key Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Get the Whitewing Key in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open the Whitewing Key Treasure Chest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll need the Whitewing Key, an item that is unlocked after completing Chapter 0 (Ø).

This means that though you can find the chests as early as Chapter 1, you won’t be able to get the goodies inside them until you’re finished with Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story. Unlike the Silver Key, you can’t get it earlier by completing any side quest. But hey, finishing Chapter 0 also grants you the Zegargrande Legend promotion and unlocks Maniac Difficulty, if it’s any consolation.

All Whitewing Treasure Chests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you’ve got the key, you can open the Whitewing Treasure Chest in Folca and the two Whitewing Treasure Chests in Seedhollow. Here is every Whitewing Treasure Location in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Whitewing Treasure LocationTownHow to Find ItRewards
FolcaThe Whitewing Treasure Chest in Folca can be found next to the Chapel atop the hill. It’s hidden between some bushes, so look carefully.Azurite’s Splendor
Damage Cap IV
Tyranny IV
5380 rupies
SeedhollowOne of the Whitewing Treasure Chests in Seedhollow can be found in a picturesque hallway east of the commercial area. Walk through this hallway and keep your eyes glued to the right to find a Whitewing Treasure Chest in front of a residence.Damascus Ingot
Quick Cooldown V
Improved Dodge
5333 rupies
SeedhollowFrom the location where you found the first Whitewing Treasure chest in Seedhollow, take a left and go through a shabbier hallway. Then, take a second left to spot the second Whitewing Treasure chest against a wall.Silver Spellbook
Skilled Assault IV
Stamina IV
5412 rupies

These are all the Whitewing Treasure locations in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Inside them, you’ll find legendary and rare insignias and lots of rupies.

