Can you catch a shiny Celesteela in Pokémon Go? – September 13, 2022

Celesteela has made its way to Pokémon Go. It’s an Ultra Beast that has dropped out of an Ultra Wormhole, appearing in five-star raids for a limited time. You will want to work alongside other players to try and defeat this Pokémon, adding it to your collection. Because it will only appear for a limited time, can you catch a shiny Celesteela after battling against it in Pokémon Go?

Does Celesteela have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

When you have a chance to catch Celesteela at the end of a raid during its Pokémon Go debut, you will not have a chance to encounter a shiny version. This is a typical choice by Niantic whenever they introduce a new Pokémon to the game. While some exceptions exist, such as Rockruff’s debut as a Raid Pokémon, Celesteela is an Ultra Beast, essentially a legendary, and these Pokémon normally don’t receive a shiny version until they appear for the second or third time.

We can expect to see Celesteela’s shiny form released sometime in the future. It may happen in a year or two, when it returns to the five-star raid rotations. However, we don’t know when this will happen or if Celesteela will follow the typical shiny release pattern. Niantic will announce if Celesteela’s shiny form has arrive, and it likely won’t appear until the other Ultra Beasts receive their shiny forms. For example, Nihilego, Xurkitee, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole, appeared before Celesteela. We’re going to guess that these Ultra Beasts will likely be the first with shiny versions before Celesteela receives one.

For now, while battling Celesteela in five-star raids, you won’t have a chance to catch its shiny version. Regardless, this is still a solid Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go, especially in the Ultra League.