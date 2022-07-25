Can you catch a shiny Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go?

Galarian Moltres has arrived in Pokémon Go. It suddenly appeared following the announcement and reveal of the Daily Adventure Incense item, a new item added for players who complete the Special Research surrounding it. There’s a low chance of encountering this Pokémon or catching it. If it does appear, you might be wondering if you can catch a shiny Galarian Moltres in Pokémon Go.

Is there a shiny version of Galarian Moltres?

At this time, we cannot confirm if there is a shiny version of Galarian Moltres. Our initial answer is no, as these legendary Galarian Pokémon are making their first appearance in the mobile game. Typically whenever a Pokémon first appears in Pokémon Go, there’s a good chance it will not be available to have a shiny version.

A shiny version of a Pokémon typically launches the second time the Pokémon appears in an event. Niantic holds an event related to that Pokémon, giving players an increased chance to encounter it in the wild or five-star raids if it’s a legendary Pokémon. Because Galarian Moltres is appearing for the first time out of the blue, we do not expect players to encounter the shiny version. We’ve already been surprised by their appearance and think adding a shiny version to these legendary Pokémon will likely not be the case.

If you’re looking to catch these Pokémon, finish the Special Research tied to the Daily Adventure Incense, A Mysterious Incense Part 1, and use it. This item is only available once per day and can last for 15 minutes. If you do not catch or encounter the Pokémon today, there’s always another day to find them.