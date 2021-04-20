Can you catch a shiny Grimer in Pokémon Go?

For avid fans of Pokémon, capturing a shiny version of these pocket monsters is a goal for everyone in the game. The shiny appearances of these creatures make them extremely appealing, showing off a distinctly different color palette than their typical look. In Pokémon Go, not every Pokémon has a shiny version because not all of them have been released yet. When a Pokémon releases to the mobile game, they become available and then, later on, receive their shiny versions. If you’re looking to hunt down the shiny version of Grimer, you’re in luck. There is a possibility to capture one.

Grimer can appear in a variety of ways. You can find it in the wild, in raids, or it can hatch from eggs that you place into an incubator. The chances of you encountering a shiny version of this common Pokémon is a one in 500 chance. The chances of it happening is pretty low. Because Grimer is a common Pokémon, you’re better off walking around, using incense, and visiting locations it spawns. Grimer is a Poison-type, so you can find it near ponds, marshes, parks, industrial areas, and throughout cities. You don’t want to visit the countryside or outside of a city’s limits to find one.

Grimer will have a Spotlight Hour on April 20. From 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time, all of the spawns in Pokémon Go will be filled with Grimer. This is one of the better opportunities to locate this Pokémon in the wild. You won’t have to use any items to make finding it easier or visit a certain location. We recommend heading out to an area with multiple spawns so Grimer can appear in each of them during the Spotlight Hour.

Although the Spotlight Hour does not increase your chances of encountering a shiny Grimer, it does make it easier to find many of them. Once you have enough Grimer, you can always evolve it into a Muk or save up your Grimer candy to use it on an Alolan Muk.