Can you catch a shiny Lugia in Pokémon Go? – March 28, 2023

Defeating Lugia during a five-star raid in Pokémon Go comes with multiple rewards. Not only do you receive everything you typically get from completing a five-star raid, but there’s also a chance to capture a Lugia and add them to your collection. They’re a powerful legendary Pokémon, and there’s always a chance Lugia’s shiny form might appear, but not always. Can you catch a shiny Lugia in Pokémon Go? Here’s what you need to know.

Does Lugia have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Right now, during the most recent five-star raids happening at the end of March 2023, during the Rising Heroes season, we can confirm there’s a chance for Lugia to appear in its shiny form in five-star raids. Lugia will appear in these five-star raids from March 28 until April 10. This should give players over a week to work towards taking down this legendary Pokémon and offer multiple opportunities to work alongside other trainers to capture it.

Unfortunately, like every shiny version, Lugia will not always appear in this form. There’s a slight chance for it to happen after completing a five-star raid, but it’s not guaranteed. Even if you complete this raid and defeat Lugia alongside other players, not everyone participating will receive a shiny encounter, even if one player discovers they were lucky enough to find one.

These raids will begin at 10 AM on March 28 in your local time zone. You have until April 10 to potentially encounter a shiny Lugia before a new series of five-star raids appear. However, to help boost your chances, there will be Raid Hours on March 29 and April 5 for increased chances to battle against Lugia and potentially find that shiny version.