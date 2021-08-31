Is Lugia good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Lugia is one of the several legendary Pokémon you can capture in Pokémon Go. It’s going to be reappearing in five-star raids starting on September 1 as the first legendary Pokémon you can battle against during the Season of Mischief. Any Lugia you capture in these raids will know its signature charged move, aeroblast, its best attack that it can learn. With this Pokémon appearing for a limited time, is it good, and how do you best use Lugia in Pokémon Go?

Lugia is one of the stronger Pokémon you can use in the mobile game and is frequently used in the Master League. The Master League allows players to use their best and strongest Pokémon, and because of Lugia’s moveset and stats, we highly recommend it in these competitions. It’s a Flying and Psychic-type, making it weak to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ground, Fighting, Psychic, and Grass-type moves.

The best stats Lugia can have gives it a maximum CP of 4,186, an attack of 171, a defense of 273, and a stamina of 210. If you don’t have any XL candy, that means it has a maximum CP of 3,703, an attack of 164, a defense of 256, and a stamina of 197. Given Lugia’s stats, it’s a bulky Pokémon capable of taking several attacks, and it dishes out plenty of damage back at opponents during the battle.

There are better Lead Pokémon that you can use in the Master League, but it is a superb Switch and Closer Pokémon for your team. As a Switch Pokémon, you want to swap it out with your Lead Pokémon during a battle, and you want to reserve one shield, or both of them, for it to block any powerful charged moves coming it’s way. However, it’s a bulky choice, making it an ideal Closer Pokémon if you want to use more of a glass cannon for your Switch Pokémon, such as Mamoswine, Mewtwo, Gyarados, or Zapdos. It all comes down to your team.

Overall, Lugia is one of the better Master League Pokémon, especially if you give it the best moveset it can learn. You want to teach it the fast move dragon tail and the charged moves aeroblast and sky attack. With dragon tail receiving a buff, the fast move only became better, giving it a chance to defeat several Dragon-types. It won’t be able to beat Steel-type Pokémon, though.