Pansage is a challenging Pokémon to find in Pokémon Go. It’s a region-restricted Pokémon, meaning you can only find it in one part of the world most of the time. Every so often, Niantic allows Pansage to appear in multiple areas, but only for a brief time. If you encounter this Pokémon in the wild, can you catch a shiny Pansage in Pokémon Go?

Does Pansage have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm Pansage does have a shiny version. It was made available during the Pokémon Go Fest: Sapporo event. The ticketed event featured in Japan was an in-person Pokémon Go meet-up, giving everyone the chance the capture multiple exclusive Pokémon and the Ultra Beast, Xurkitree. One of the notably special Pokémon that spawned during the event was Pansage, which had an increased chance of appearing as its shiny version.

For the Pokémon Go Bug Out! 2022 event, Pansage will appear worldwide for all players. Typically, it will only appear in the Asia-Pacific region. If you have not visited this region or have access to it, Pansage is usually out of your reach. This will not be the case for the Bug Out! 2022 event, and we can expect Pansage to appear in future exclusive Pokémon Go events. Moving forward, there is a chance you could find a shiny version of this Pokémon and add it to your collection. Avid Pokémon collections will want to go out of their way to find it.

We recommend using incense on your character or a Lure module to draw it to you. Following the event, Pansage will continue to have its shiny version available for the rest of the game.