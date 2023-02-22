Can you catch a shiny Rayquaza in Pokémon Go? – February 22, 2023

Rayquaza is returning to Pokémon Go for a limited time. When it appears to be five-star raids, we recommend acting quickly to ensure you have a good chance to add this Pokémon to your collection. You won’t have long before it disappears again. Although you might already have one on your roster, the shiny version might still elude you, which is equally challenging to find in these raids. The latest appearance for Rayquaza is set to happen during the Primal Rumblings event. Can you catch a shiny Rayquaza in Pokémon Go during the Primal Rumblings event?

Does Rayquaza have a shiny form in Pokémon Go?

Rayquaza’s shiny version can show up during these raids, giving you the opportunity to catch a unique one that is different than the standard coloring of Rayquaza. Although the shiny version has been around for quite some time, Rayquaza’s brief appearances in five-star raids means not everyone who has started playing Pokémon Go, and even some veteran players, have this shiny version yet.

Unfortunately, the chances of encountering this Pokémon shiny version are pretty low, so the more five-star raids you participate in, the higher your chances of finding it. A shiny Rayquaza is distinctly different than the original one, with a solid black frame.

Rayquaza is not the toughest legendary Pokémon to battle, but we recommend bringing a few friends with you during the fight to defeat it. When it appears during the Primal Rumblings weekend, it can learn Breaking Swipe, a powerful Dragon-type move. It won’t always have the chance to learn Breaking Swipe, so we recommend players go out of their way to catch this version of Rayquaza, even if they already have one. Hopefully, you can find a shiny Rayquaza and teach it Breaking Swipe before the event ends.