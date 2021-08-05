Can you catch a shiny Red-striped Basculin in Pokémon Go?

The region-exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go are always challenging to capture. They only show up in a particular area of the world, and they only become available worldwide during specific events, and those are rare. For example, when attempting to catch a Red-striped Basculin, you can only find it in the eastern hemisphere. When it does become available, it’s a Pokédex filler. However, can you catch a shiny version of a Red-striped Basculin?

The shiny version of Basculin has not been released, and both the Red-striped and Blue-striped versions are not available. Basculin was released during the early portion of 2020, and we’ve only seen this Pokémon show up a few times every so often for worldwide events. Outside of these rare occurrences, it typically remains in the eastern hemisphere.

We don’t know when to expect the shiny version for Basculin to release. When it does, we know that both versions will be available worldwide for a brief time, and players can have a chance of capturing these two Pokémon at the same time. The chances of obtaining a shiny version of one are in the one in 450 odds range, so attempting to capture both shiny versions will be extremely difficult, but it is possible. Typically, those events increase the chances of finding Pokémon in the wild.