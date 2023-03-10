Can you catch a shiny Regidrago in Pokémon Go? – March 11, 2023

Regidrago will make its debut in Pokémon Go in Elite Raids. This should give everyone a brief window to try and catch this Pokémon with a reasonably sized group, as these are some of the toughest encounters in the mobile game. You’ll need to plan in-person groups to strategically take down Regidrago when it appears. When you defeat it and try catching this Pokémon, can you get a shiny version of Regidrago in Pokémon Go?

Does Regidrago have a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that for the first wave of Elite Raids in the mobile game, Regidrago’s shiny form will not appear. The first time it debuts in Elite Raids will be on March 11, starting at 11 AM in your local area. Regidrago will continue to hatch from Elite Raids from 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM, giving you three unique attempts to try and catch and defeat it. You’ll have a little time ahead of these events to make sure you’re prepared, as Elite Raids take 24 hours before they hatch.

We imagine a shiny version of Regidrago will appear in the future. Many players hope that when it reappears, especially with a shiny version, the raids are a bit more available. Not every city where players actively play Pokémon Go have Elite Raids, and some of those players don’t always have enough players in their immediate area to create a reliable group and tackle these more difficult raids.

Hopefully, this is changed in the future, but for now, it looks like Regidrago is tied to Elite Raids, and there is no chance for anyone to encounter a shiny version after completing them.